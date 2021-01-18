Parking Control to cover extra shifts - Just Arrived AB - Säkerhetspersonalsjobb i Stockholm

Just Arrived AB / Säkerhetspersonalsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-13On behalf of our client, Just Arrived are looking for one person to act as a parking control for electric scooters to on a need basis, to cover extra shifts whenever someone in the ordinary staff is sick/unable to work.The job is located in Stockholm.As a parking control, you create a more pleasant environment by moving incorrectly parked electric scooters. The work can also involve contact with the public and assisting with parking instructionsWho are we looking for?We believe you are responsible, meticulous, and have a consistent mindset. You enjoy working outdoors regardless of the weather. Furthermore, we are happy to see that you who are applying are comfortable with heavy lifting. You are an active person and thrive in physical roles.The position requires good English, speaking, and writingPlease send us your application as soon as possible as we are reviewing candidates continuously. We're looking forward to your application!Start: ASAPVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid 202101182021-04-13Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-08Just Arrived AB5688177