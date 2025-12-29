Painting Production Engineer for ABB Robotics
2025-12-29
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This role sits within ABB's Robotics business, a leading global robotics company. We're entering an exciting new chapter as we've announced the plan for SoftBank Group to acquire ABB Robotics. SoftBank is a globally recognized technology group and investor/operator focused on AI, robotics, and next-generation computing. By joining us now, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of robotics-working alongside world-class experts in a fast-moving, innovation-driven environment.
As a painting production engineer, you will be a keyplayer in our prestudies, design and implementation of our new painting line for ABB Robots. The engineer develops and implements efficient and effective paint application processes, including selecting and optimizing equipment, designing layouts, and establishing standard operating procedures. You also monitor and troubleshoot paint application systems: The engineer monitors the performance of paint application equipment, identifies any issues or inefficiencies, and takes corrective actions to maintain quality and productivity levels.
You will conduct regular evaluations of paint application processes to identify areas for improvement, such as reducing waste, improving cycle times, and enhancing product quality. It means collaborate with cross-functional teams. Your team works closely with production, quality control, maintenance, and other teams to ensure that paint application processes align with overall production goals and meet customer requirements.
It is important to stay updated on industry trends and best practices, that means keep abreast of the latest advancements in paint application technologies, equipment, and materials. They attend conferences, workshops, and training sessions to enhance their knowledge and skills. This area has of course a lot of safety and environmental regulations that it is important to fulfill.
The ultimate challenge during your time with us will be the starting of our new painting system in the production into the new Campus Robotics of 65,000 m2 with all that entails, which we are building right now with efficiency work ahead of the move.
Qualifications
Experience in a production engineer role within the industrial sector
Strong machine troubleshooting skills; knowledge of Lean and World Class Manufacturing is a merit
Experience with industrial painting processes is a merit; comfortable taking responsibility and acting as a specialist for the painting process
A team player with a solution-oriented, structured approach
Strong commitment to drive improvements and the ability to implement change
University degree in Chemistry, Mechanical Engineering, or equivalent is a strong merit
We are seeking someone who is motivated to take ownership, contribute expertise, and drive continuous improvement in our production environment. Your role will be key in strengthening processes and ensuring long-term success.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
Our benefits? Competitive, comprehensive, and crafted with you in mind.
ABB Robotics is looking for our new Painting Production Engineer! Union contact persons - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +4621-34 42 50; Leaders: Lenny Larsson +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson +4621-32 90 97. For other questions, please contact Talent Partner Robert Norén +4672-461 20 95.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today!
The last day to submit your application is 11th of January. Interviews will be held during the advertisement period, the position may be filled during the advertisement period. We look forward to receiving your application and appreciate if both it and the files you attach are in English. To learn more about ABB, visit our website www.abb.com.
