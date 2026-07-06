Paint Automation Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-07-06
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, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in a highly automated production environment where paint processes, robotics, and operational stability have a direct impact on quality and output. Working close to operations, you will be the technical expert within paint automation, supporting daily production while developing safer, more stable, and more efficient automation solutions.
This is a role with both operational responsibility and strong development elements. You will help improve existing automation, support new and modified solutions, and contribute to a broader transition toward a more advanced and highly automated production setup. You will also work closely with production, maintenance, and engineering to solve issues, strengthen automation capability, and move improvements from idea to implementation. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy being close to the shop floor while influencing how automation develops over time.
Job DescriptionYou will provide daily operational support within paint automation and help secure a stable production flow.
You will take ownership of automation-related activities in your area and contribute to broader automation initiatives across the factory.
You will drive and participate in cross-functional troubleshooting when automation disturbances affect production.
You will monitor line performance and ensure root cause analysis is carried out for automation-related issues.
You will support production in prioritization and help improve flow, line balancing, and overall efficiency.
You will specify, manage, and implement changes to existing paint automation equipment.
You will support the implementation of new and modified automation solutions.
You will participate in concept studies and industrialization projects connected to future production development.
You will drive continuous improvements in safety, quality, and productivity.
You will ensure compliance with safety standards, regulations, and internal requirements for automation cells.
You will develop, maintain, and optimize paint automation programs.
You will lead or coordinate smaller activities or teams when needed, and share your expertise with colleagues.
RequirementsBachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Automation, Robotics, or equivalent experience
Strong understanding of automated production systems and industrial automation
Experience from manufacturing environments
Experience in robot programming and automation systems
Ability to troubleshoot automation, process, and mechanical issues in complex environments
Strong problem-solving and analytical capability, with a structured approach to root cause analysis
Good understanding of safety standards for automated systems and paint environments
Fluency in English
Nice to haveExperience from highly automated paint processes
Practical experience from automated paint shops, especially wet paint applications in serial production
Experience with ABB IRB 5500 paint robots
Knowledge of multi-layer paint processes such as primer and topcoat
Understanding of high-pressure 2K paint systems
Experience with paint equipment such as spray guns, pumps, dosing systems, and flushing systems
Experience working in ATEX-classified environments
Knowledge of pneumatic systems and components
Experience optimizing paint processes, including coverage, thickness, efficiency, and surface quality
Ability to identify and resolve paint quality issues such as orange peel, runs, overspray, and uneven thickness
Swedish language skills
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8025971-2088503". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9994519