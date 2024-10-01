Paid Media Specialist
2024-10-01
Join our team as a Paid Media Specialist! You'll manage and optimise digital ad campaigns across various platforms, using creativity and data insights to boost performance and deliver great results.
We are looking for a talented Paid Media Specialist to drive the execution and optimisation of digital advertising campaigns across multiple channels. In this role, you'll work with a dynamic team to deliver impactful results for our clients, leveraging your expertise in paid media and data analysis.
As a Paid Media Specialist, you will manage campaigns across platforms like Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and more. You'll be responsible for ensuring effective ad performance, optimising budgets, and providing actionable insights to improve conversion rates and contribute to growth. If you're passionate about creating high-performing campaigns and enjoy working in a collaborative environment, this role is for you.
What you'll be doing
Campaign Management
Develop, launch, and manage paid media campaigns across platforms like Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Execute audience targeting, keyword research, and A/B testing to maximise campaign performance.
Collaborate with creative and content teams to ensure that ads align with the customer journey and campaign goals.
Continuously monitor and optimise campaigns to improve ROI and overall performance.
Budget & Performance Optimisation
Efficiently manage paid media budgets across different channels, ensuring maximum impact within spending limits.
Adjust and optimise campaign strategies based on performance data to hit key metrics and business objectives.
Work to enhance not only ad performance but also landing page and user flow conversions to increase results.
Performance Analysis
Track, analyse, and report on campaign performance, using tools like Google Analytics to draw insights and make recommendations.
Provide data-driven insights on user behaviour, funnel performance, and conversion paths to refine targeting and ad strategies.
Regularly generate performance reports and present actionable strategies for continuous improvement.
A/B Testing & Conversion Rate Optimisation
Implement A/B tests across ad creatives, landing pages, and targeting parameters to continually refine and improve campaigns.
Collaborate on conversion rate optimization (CRO) efforts across paid media, email, and other touchpoints in the customer journey.
Collaboration & Strategy
Work closely with cross-functional teams, including content, design, and marketing, to deliver cohesive, multi-channel campaigns.
Align paid media strategies with broader digital marketing and business objectives, contributing to customer acquisition and growth.
What You Bring
Proven experience managing paid media campaigns across Google Ads, Facebook Ads Manager, LinkedIn Campaign Manager, or other relevant platforms (around 2-3 years of professional experience preferred).
Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data and draw insights to optimise campaigns.
Hands-on experience with A/B testing and conversion rate optimization (CRO) efforts.
Familiarity with tools such as Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, and email automation platforms.
Fluency in English and Swedish (both written and spoken).
Practical info
Start date: Immediately (given possible time of notice)
Hours: Full time
Contract: Permanent
Location: Stockholm, Birger Jarlsgatan 32B or Malmö, Gängtappen
What We Offer
We offer an international work environment that prioritizes diversity and inclusion, fostering a supportive and inclusive culture. You'll have the opportunity to participate in annual team-building trips and learning events, as well as benefit from access to an external coach to support your personal development. Our flexible, hybrid working model allows you to work from home three days a week, and we are dedicated to promoting a healthy work-life balance and overall employee well-being.
About Us
We are a digital growth consultancy, working with well-known clients like Toyota, Isadora, Fabege, and Electrolux. With over 70 passionate team members from diverse backgrounds, we pride ourselves on our inclusive culture and forward-thinking digital solutions.
Located in Stockholm (Birger Jarlsgatan 32B) and Malmö (Gängtappen), our office is always open, but we offer the flexibility to work from home as well. Apply soon, as we will close the process once we find the right candidate.
For questions, please contact Caroline Andersson at caroline.andersson@bombayworks.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
