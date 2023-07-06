Packaging and Labelling Coordinator to our client in Sandviken
Do you have a genuin technical interest and are looking for a new challenge as a coordinator? Send in your application as soon as possible, as the assignment starts as soon as possible.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a packaging and labelling coordinator you will get to work operatively with setting up and maintaining label layout, packaging data and business rules, as well as handling changes in product master data system and other related systems. As an activity coordinator you will be responsible to organize, plan, drive and follow-up activities defined to deliver initiatives and tasks.
You are offered
• An exciting role with the posibility to work 50% remotely
• To be a part of a team with loads of experience and knowledge which you will learn from
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have a genuin technical interest and basic IT understanding
• Have experience from Office365 and SAP
• Good English communication skills
It is meritorious if you have
• A degree within engineering
• Good Swedish communication skills
• Experience and understanding in master data connected to production
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Attentive to details
• Good networking skills
• Analytical
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
