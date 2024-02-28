Package Engineer
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Within the Development & Technology department, in the Materials & Package Analysis team we are now looking for a committed
Package Engineer.
Overview of the Position:
As a Package Engineer you will be responsible for Verification & Validation Package test activities, working with Programs/Projects in the Area of Packages. You will Plan, Coordinate, Drive, Execute, Document and follow-up packages test activities, according to existing procedures, standards, methods, in partnership with colleagues and Specialists of different packaging areas..
The position is based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
Prioritize and coordinate package test activities, in relation to Product Development, Technology Development and Product Life Cycle projects
Preparing and supplying final technical report to the requesters
Contribute to maintain and develop Test Methods on packages
We believe you have
1. University Bachelor or Master Degree, in scientific subjects, e.g. Material Engineering, Chemistry, Physics or Mechanical Engineering, etc...
2. Fluent written and verbal knowledge in English, Sweden knowledge will be considered as a big advantage
3. Good knowledge of Office (Excel, Power Point)
4. You have the capacity to make things happen in the organization and, by taking the initiative, you can drive them to completion
5. You can work together with others, exchanging information and supporting colleagues to achieve personal and team goals
6. You have a combination of an analytical and practical mind. You are a good team player
7. You can make good judgment, take initiatives and drive activities independently
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 17 - March - 2024.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Riccardo Manfredini at riccardo.manfredini@tetrapak.com
.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8502199