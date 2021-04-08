Orthodontist at Uppsala University Hospital, Unit of Orthodontic - Region Uppsala - Tandläkarjobb i Uppsala
Orthodontist at Uppsala University Hospital, Unit of Orthodontic
Region Uppsala / Tandläkarjobb / Uppsala
2021-04-08
Visa alla tandläkarjobb i Uppsala, Östhammar, Sigtuna, Österåker
Visa alla jobb hos Region Uppsala i Uppsala
Verksamhetsområde plastikkirurgi och käkkirurgi
Akademiska sjukhuset, The Uppsala University Hospital, is one of Sweden 's largest hospitals with 8,600 employees. The University Hospital has several different roles - county hospital, specialist hospital, training hospital and research hospital.
Department of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery.
A significant part of the highly specialized national and regional care provided by Uppsala University Hospital emanates from the Department of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery.
Our Department consists of around 200 co-workers, 50 within the Section of Maxillofacial surgery from which 14 are dentists and 2 are also physicians. We are responsible for patients from Uppsala County, Healthcare region mid Sweden and in some instances from the whole nation.
The Department of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery operates Uppsala Craniofacial Center. This is a virtual, multidisciplinary and comprehensive Center within the hospital with the objective to provide care for patients with congenital and acquired craniofacial deformities.
Uppsala Craniofacial Center carries out national highly specialized care for children with craniosynostosis and craniofacial syndromes, it also holds membership in the European Reference Network for Craniofacial anomalies.
The Section of Maxillofacial Surgery consists of Maxillofacial Surgery, Oral Radiology with CBCT, Dentofacial Orthopedics, Orofacial Medicine, an operation ward with sterile services and a dental laboratory. The Section of Maxillofacial Surgery is exposed to a substantial flow of both acute and elective patients. We work in close relation to other specialists at the hospital, the Public Dental Care and other referrers. We have ha residency program in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and also provide education and tutorial services for colleagues on clinical rotation as well as other healthcare co-workers.
Research and development are important to the Section of Maxillofacial Surgery, at the moment we have seven PhD-students affiliated to us.
We are a part of the Department of Surgical Sciences, Uppsala University. We have ongoing collaborations with both Uppsala University and also several international partners within academy and industry. Our department is certified according to the quality management system standard ISO 9001:2008 and SS-EN 15224:2012.
Your mission
The assignment as orthodontist will consist of diagnostic procedures and clinical orthodontic work. The patients will mainly have craniofacial deformities and syndromes, and the orthodontist will take part in the work carried out by the different teams active within the Craniofacial Center. Children and adolescents with cleft lip and/or palate will amount to a considerable part of the clinical work.
The treatments will be executed in close collaboration with plastic surgeons, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, speech therapists, ENT-doctors and other specialists within the team.
Craniofacial surgery is a profile area at Uppsala University Hospital and evident opportunities are available regarding involvement in research, development and international collaboration.
Your qualifications
We are looking for an orthodontist. Experience from dentofacial orthopedics is required. You are able to work in a structured and result-oriented way. Experience from quality work, production planning and work in research and development is meritorious. Characteristics such as personal initiative, organizational skills, flexibility and the ability to work together will be of great value.
We offer
We offer a post with conditional tenure or temporary employment. Full-time or part-time based on request. Probationary employment for 6 months may be applied. This post is predominantly designated towards clinical work, however, time intended for research can be discussed.
Salary
Fixed monthly, weekly or hourly salary.
As an employee, you will be eligible for employment benefits; (https://regionuppsala.se/jobba-hos-oss/bli-var-nya-kollega/formaner/).
For further information kindly contact the following persons:
Elisabeth Jansson, Acting head of the Section of Maxillofacial Surgery, Cell no. +4670-611 64 74
Christopher Riben, Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon, Medical manager, +4618-611 90 83
Daniel Nowinski, Plastic surgeon, Director of Uppsala Craniofacial Center, +4618-611 30 24
Isabel Brundin, Union representative SACO, for TT +4670-508 13 10
Vill du jobba med oss?
Welcome with your application in the link below.
Region Uppsala värdesätter de kvaliteter som jämn könsfördelning och mångfald tillför verksamheten. Vi ser därför gärna sökande av alla kön och med olika födelsebakgrund, funktionalitet och livserfarenhet.
Denna rekrytering sker helt genom Region Uppsalas försorg. Vi undanber oss därför telefonsamtal från rekryteringsföretag och annonsförsäljare.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Tillsvidare, 100%, Tillträde enligt ö.k -
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
REGION UPPSALA
Jobbnummer
5679305
Region Uppsala / Tandläkarjobb / Uppsala
2021-04-08
Visa alla tandläkarjobb i Uppsala, Östhammar, Sigtuna, Österåker
Visa alla jobb hos Region Uppsala i Uppsala
Verksamhetsområde plastikkirurgi och käkkirurgi
Akademiska sjukhuset, The Uppsala University Hospital, is one of Sweden 's largest hospitals with 8,600 employees. The University Hospital has several different roles - county hospital, specialist hospital, training hospital and research hospital.
Department of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery.
A significant part of the highly specialized national and regional care provided by Uppsala University Hospital emanates from the Department of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery.
Our Department consists of around 200 co-workers, 50 within the Section of Maxillofacial surgery from which 14 are dentists and 2 are also physicians. We are responsible for patients from Uppsala County, Healthcare region mid Sweden and in some instances from the whole nation.
The Department of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery operates Uppsala Craniofacial Center. This is a virtual, multidisciplinary and comprehensive Center within the hospital with the objective to provide care for patients with congenital and acquired craniofacial deformities.
Uppsala Craniofacial Center carries out national highly specialized care for children with craniosynostosis and craniofacial syndromes, it also holds membership in the European Reference Network for Craniofacial anomalies.
The Section of Maxillofacial Surgery consists of Maxillofacial Surgery, Oral Radiology with CBCT, Dentofacial Orthopedics, Orofacial Medicine, an operation ward with sterile services and a dental laboratory. The Section of Maxillofacial Surgery is exposed to a substantial flow of both acute and elective patients. We work in close relation to other specialists at the hospital, the Public Dental Care and other referrers. We have ha residency program in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and also provide education and tutorial services for colleagues on clinical rotation as well as other healthcare co-workers.
Research and development are important to the Section of Maxillofacial Surgery, at the moment we have seven PhD-students affiliated to us.
We are a part of the Department of Surgical Sciences, Uppsala University. We have ongoing collaborations with both Uppsala University and also several international partners within academy and industry. Our department is certified according to the quality management system standard ISO 9001:2008 and SS-EN 15224:2012.
Your mission
The assignment as orthodontist will consist of diagnostic procedures and clinical orthodontic work. The patients will mainly have craniofacial deformities and syndromes, and the orthodontist will take part in the work carried out by the different teams active within the Craniofacial Center. Children and adolescents with cleft lip and/or palate will amount to a considerable part of the clinical work.
The treatments will be executed in close collaboration with plastic surgeons, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, speech therapists, ENT-doctors and other specialists within the team.
Craniofacial surgery is a profile area at Uppsala University Hospital and evident opportunities are available regarding involvement in research, development and international collaboration.
Your qualifications
We are looking for an orthodontist. Experience from dentofacial orthopedics is required. You are able to work in a structured and result-oriented way. Experience from quality work, production planning and work in research and development is meritorious. Characteristics such as personal initiative, organizational skills, flexibility and the ability to work together will be of great value.
We offer
We offer a post with conditional tenure or temporary employment. Full-time or part-time based on request. Probationary employment for 6 months may be applied. This post is predominantly designated towards clinical work, however, time intended for research can be discussed.
Salary
Fixed monthly, weekly or hourly salary.
As an employee, you will be eligible for employment benefits; (https://regionuppsala.se/jobba-hos-oss/bli-var-nya-kollega/formaner/).
For further information kindly contact the following persons:
Elisabeth Jansson, Acting head of the Section of Maxillofacial Surgery, Cell no. +4670-611 64 74
Christopher Riben, Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon, Medical manager, +4618-611 90 83
Daniel Nowinski, Plastic surgeon, Director of Uppsala Craniofacial Center, +4618-611 30 24
Isabel Brundin, Union representative SACO, for TT +4670-508 13 10
Vill du jobba med oss?
Welcome with your application in the link below.
Region Uppsala värdesätter de kvaliteter som jämn könsfördelning och mångfald tillför verksamheten. Vi ser därför gärna sökande av alla kön och med olika födelsebakgrund, funktionalitet och livserfarenhet.
Denna rekrytering sker helt genom Region Uppsalas försorg. Vi undanber oss därför telefonsamtal från rekryteringsföretag och annonsförsäljare.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Tillsvidare, 100%, Tillträde enligt ö.k -
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
REGION UPPSALA
Jobbnummer
5679305