Organic Social Channel Lead to client in the Automotive Industry
2023-11-08
Do you have previous experience in working with social medias? Are you passionate about analyzing and creating strategies for organic channels? Then you might be the one we 're looking for!
About the role
Our client is looking for an Organic Social Channel Lead who will be overall accountable for the client 's organic social media strategy, and also for driving traffic acquisition for all markets from the global platforms (E.g., Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn) to their owned digital channels. The person will also be accountable for providing expertise to ensure the content provided in organic social media channels is adapted to the channel(s) and designed to drive engagement. The Organic Social Channel Owner is part of the production team within the Content Production department. The Organic Social Channel Owner works closely daily together with the SoMe specialist but also with the creative teams and the global campaign managers and other stakeholders and departments within the Brand & marketing organization.
You will work with the following:
• Channel owner for all global social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube,
LinkedIn and potential new channels
• Accountable for setting the strategy and plan for the organic social media channels
• Accountable for securing and approving suitable content per channel
• Accountable for providing expertise to ensure the content provided in Organic social media
channels are adapted to the channel(s) and designed to drive engagement
• Accountable for maximizing quality traffic from the global social media platforms to the digital
interfaces
• Accountable to provide generic social media support to local markets using local platforms
other than the global platforms (e.g., WeChat)
• Accountable for continuously analyzing the organic social media performance and for
optimizing the content
• Accountable for building relationships with the platform providers
• Accountable for close cooperation and synchronization with the paid social media expert and
the community managers
• Provide input on creative execution and ideas
This role is a consultancy assignment through Adecco with start in November 2023 and until the end of December 2024.
About you
To be successful in this role we believe that you have:
• deep competence in organic social media
• broad competence in other digital traffic acquisition and data-driven ways of working
• deep competence in digital analytics
• experience from activation and optimization of organic social media
• experience from collaboration with platform providers and media agencies
• experience of a multimarket global organization, managing multiple stakeholders in a decentralized setting
About the application
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
We look forward to your application!
