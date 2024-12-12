Orderhandler within Supply Chain E2E
2024-12-12
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Order handler within Supply Chain E2E
About the job
In this role, you have an important role and responsibility in our standard and complex orders.
You handle everything from quotation to assembly, supporting the project managers in the various tasks as a team. Our products have a great range of applications and our goal is to deliver the right product with the right quality at the right time at the right cost.
Our role encompasses a range of responsibilities geared towards seamless order processing and customer satisfaction. This involves registering orders, monitoring settlement processes, managing delays, and handling orders in various states. Additionally, we maintain orders, handle returns, commissions, and credit transactions, and address customer claims promptly. We also prepare detailed quotes, communicate effectively with customers, and strive for continuous improvement in our services.
What will you do
E2E responsibility and implementation within deliver, source, planning
* Registration orders and monitor order settlement process (delay, move forward, orders on hold, TBA).
* Ensure that orders are maintained and updated. Handle returns, commission, credit/debit.
Coordinate and follow up on claims from customers.
* Prepare quotes including parts detective (prices, delivery time and minor technical selection).
* Creating purchase orders for goods, materials, components, or services in line with specified cost, quality and delivery target.
* Ensuring and monitoring the supply of required components and raw material
* Communicate with customers and act as customers representative internal.
* Drive/contribute to continuous improvement.
* Plan capacity and contribute to production plan
Who you are
You enjoy the attention to detail, taking an active part in our projects, and collaborating with others to deliver complex orders together. You are self-motivated, can prioritize and focus in a fast-paced environment, and enjoy working towards deadlines. We believe you are positive, enjoy learning, are responsive, and want to give our customers the best possible customer service.
What you know
* Relevant studies within Supply Chain and Logistics preferable on a University Level
* ERP System preferable Jeeves
* Good level of Excel and Microsoft Office
* Fluent Swedish and English language proficiency
* Experience in Creating quality control documentation
What's in it for you
We offer you an impactful position in an international, open, and friendly climate where you will be part of a team. You will be contributing to sustainability, energy efficiency, and the positive global effect of your work.
You will have autonomy and control over what you do, have an impact on processes from the beginning of the journey which can be very rewarding, have a voice, and contribute to value while being supported.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22
Alfa Laval Technologies AB
Alfa Laval AB
