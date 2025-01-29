Order Support
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Do you enjoy the pulse, and the fact that every day is a new opportunity? Do you want to constantly learn new things and make a difference for our customers every day? Is a multicultural environment something that gets you excited? Then please continue to read, as we would love to connect with you!
Who are we, and what can we offer?
We are a team of 8 team members who are looking for a colleague to join our Order team in Volvo Trucks. The main mission of the team is to support and assist the dealer network and market companies with order planning. The team works with colleagues across the globe and interact with dealers, market companies and internal Volvo stakeholders to ensure we do our utmost to fulfill our customers' needs every day. Order Support is located in Tuve factory, with the mission to provide premium brand support to our markets.
Main Responsibilities and Activities
* Support the dealer network with order planning to reach a good customer satisfaction and make sure that all orders are planned correctly before firm plan.
* Continuously monitor the orderbook and take the necessary actions to obtain optimal planning & specification according to the requests of the customer.
* Send out information to the dealer network concerning delivery lead-times, so that the dealer can supply the customer with correct planning information.
* Cooperate with the technical sales engineer in the handling of customer adaptation (CA) requests.
* Follow the predefined KPI's and take actions for improvements.
* Develop current processes and ways of working, we constantly strive to improve and meet the expectations on flexibility and speed from our customers.
Who are you?
We believe that you are an active team player with a positive mind-set who can work independently, take initiative and is able to drive change through continuous improvement. We also believe that you:
* Are service minded, customer oriented and determined to reach agreed objectives
* Have good analytical skills and can prioritize work tasks
* Are well structured and motivated to work against deadlines
* Have good knowledge of Microsoft Office and an interest to learn new systems
* Advantage to have an University degree and/or experience of logistics processes
* Are fluent in English and Swedish and have good communication skills, both written and spoken (additional languages and more advanced cultural knowledge are both considered a merit)
Are we the perfect match?
If you are a person who is flexible and ready to take on exciting new challenges that provides you with development opportunities, both professionally and personally. With us, you will work in a team with great team spirit and skilled colleagues. With trust and passion, we drive for customer success!
For further information, please contact:
Birgitta Bryman, Director Order Support Tuve
Magnus Bengtsson, HR Business Partner
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Last application date: February 12, 2025.
