Order fulfillment/packer
Manasi 7 AB / Fabriksjobb / Stockholm
2023-05-02
Visa alla jobb hos Manasi 7 AB i Stockholm
Sustainable natural and organic global beauty brand Manasi 7 is currently seeking a very organized packer.
The position is located at our head office in Stockholm. We are seeking a person that can pack and fulfill orders from our office/small warehouse in Stockholm. No prior experience is necessary, you can learn this task. We search for a person who is perhaps studying at the moment and want to work part-time. You need to have attention to details and is organized rather than a person who has experience in working in a warehouse. Age above 23 years is preferred.
Ability to work without supervision
Strong organisation skills
You need to have attention to detail and pack thoroughly.
Assignments
Fulfill orders from our own online shop and from B2B and pack each orders according to instructions. Make sure everything is packed correctly and neatly according to packing slips.
Necessary skills
Efficient and a "doer"
Fast learner
Able to take responsibility for own tasks and work independently.
Highly motivated problem solver
Organized and thorough
Additional Information
• Work days/hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• You need to be able to invoice us (either you have your own Enskilda firma, AB or you can invoice through an external invoice company such as Frilansfinans for example) the monthly retainer/salary. Payment is per hour worked.
Apply by submitting your CV and personal letter to careers@manasi7.com
Thank you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31
E-post: careers@manasi7.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job application packer". Arbetsgivare Manasi 7 AB
(org.nr 559088-3830)
Tulegatan 26 BV
)
113 53 STOCKHOLM
7711551