Order Design Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2024-12-20
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
We are doing something unique in the power industry - our technology enables greater amounts of power to reach customers with minimal environmental impact. As pioneers and market leaders in the field we deliver groundbreaking technology to customers all over the world!
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy.
Please consider applying even if you do not have all the core competences listed below; we would like to hear from you in order to assess how your experiences and expertise can fit into our team. Come as you are and be ready to learn. Bring your passion, your energy, and join a team that appreciates a simple truth.
How you'll make an impact
Function as the technical lead for your customer orders/countries
3D-Design (Preferably in CREO)
Be able to draw simple circuit diagrams (Preferably in E3)
Individually and/or together with the Order design office review customer specifications and function as a technical support for production unit
Individually and/or together with the Order design office secure Bill of Material according to relevant customer documents
On a day-to-day basis collaborate with international colleagues
Your background
Technical education with design experience
Knowledge in electrical design
Collaboration with international colleagues requires you to have good communication skills in English and Swedish.
Appreciate working with your colleagues and understand the importance of investing in long-term customer relations
You are a solution-oriented team player that can work independently and systematically
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are eager to learn more about you and the unique contributions you can bring to our team. Welcome to apply before the 10th of January! Please note that our selection process is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the advertisement expires. If you're interested, don't wait - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Håkan Enbäck, hakan.enback@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9073110