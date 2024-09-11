Order Administrator to Samsung
Sprio AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sprio AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of Samsung, we are now looking for you to be part of an innovative company and together with your team constantly work to keep Samsung at the forefront of the market and improve customer experiences.
You will be the key link for Samsungscustomers, connecting the dots between delivery and sales to secure a smooth information flow and keep theircustomers satisfied. Meaning securing a professional flow of information between all parties. As a spider in theirteam web, you will have close cooperation with both customers and internal operations.
Job Responsibilities Handling both short time forecast, orders, and price information to Samsungscustomers. You will monitor thesupply situation together with Supply Chain Management to secure alignment between forecast and orders in SAP and SamsungsGSCM (Global Supply Chain Management system)
Release extended warranties and licenses
Weekly forecast updates
Building long-term relation with theteam as well as Samsungscustomers.
Act professional and representative
Provide accurate and timely information to customers
Service minded
Active drive improvement of order process with customers
Your Profile Excellent written and verbal communication skills (English)
We need you to have good knowledge in Office package, mainly Excel (high level), especially with Pivot and Vlookup since it is helpful in our tasks.
Strong knowledge of Enterprise Portal experience, if you have experience from Order/Logistics/Customs and preferably from SAP or any other ERP system that is also highly preferred.
Process skills, thinks and works with a strong process approach.
Main competence Supporting and Co-operating - Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Analyzing and Interpreting - Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Organizing and Executing - Plans and works in a systematic and organized way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Samsung Nordics is a workplace that values diversity and innovation. Here you will have the opportunity to work alongside other passionate individuals who share your drive to use technology to make the world a better place. Being part of Samsung gives you the chance to grow and develop in a dynamic work environment where no days are the same.The position is a full-time position and you will be based at Samsung's office in Kista. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sprio AB
(org.nr 559070-1800) Arbetsplats
Sprio Kontakt
Johanna Olson johanna.olson@sprio.se Jobbnummer
8894646