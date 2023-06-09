Oracle Software Administrator
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for an Oracle System Administrator join our fantastic team - come be a part of an exciting journey together with us!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our mission is to build a" First in Class" gigafactory that transforms Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electrical Vehicle) manufacturer - using the most sustainable and innovative methods in construction, whilst achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to perform the safest, fastest, cost-effective, and excellent quality of craftsmanship project in the industry.
In this position you will have key role in our Project Controls organization in building the new Gigafactory. You will report to the Project Controls Manager and have the overall responsibility to provide expertise and system knowledge in three Oracle-based key systems; Aconex, Primavera OPC and Unifier. You will manage these systems and ensure functionality as well as user proficiency. You will work in close collaboration with the Cost Control, Planner and Document Control lead.
Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Deliver design, implementation, testing and deployment of Oracle Primavera Solutions
- Guide and train colleagues/contractors on managing deliverables and ensuring the quality of deliveries
- Customizing Project Management solutions based on requirement, design, automate and implement
- Maintain and Install system updates and builds
- Perform error detection and fault correction
- Perform backups, archives, recovery, and restoration of the system in accordance with Technical Manuals, Operating Instructions, and Checklists
Skills and requirements
- 10+ years of experience in Project Management, with at least 5 of those years as a software administrator
- Experience with Oracle Primavera Cloud, Aconex, Power BI and Primavera Unifier
- Experience in Project Management Office
- Experience in Project Management processes
- Excellent English written and oral skills. Swedish is a plus
Desirable
- Highly organized and results driven
- Proactive in solving problems
- Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
- Passionate and purpose driven - we enable the future of energy
- Strong commitment to deadlines
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
