Optimisation Engineer - Electric Vehicle Routing
2024-03-07
About us:
Scania's purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system, creating a world of mobility that is better for business, society, and the environment. To support this, the group Vehicle Routing Software is developing an electric vehicle routing service that helps the customer plan transportation missions and follow up in real-time on how they are performing. This is essential for electrification as it provides the customer with the tool for delivering on time, despite the need for charging, and varying range.
Work environment:
We believe in creating a tolerant, encouraging, and positive work environment, which contributes to personal and collective development, as well as improving our products. Therefore, we are looking for a person who is kind, considerate, and driven, and who is passionate about contributing to such an environment. The role involves actively sharing your knowledge with colleagues and being open to learning from them. We strive to offer an environment where you are encouraged to experiment and learn from your mistakes. We offer not just a job, but a place where you will be comfortable for a long time. Our goal is to welcome you into the Scania family.
Role overview:
We are seeking an optimisation engineer to lead the design and implementation of our solver for electric vehicle routing. In this role you will be part of a pioneering team consisting of people with a passion for software, mathematics, and problem solving, with a mission to develop a great electric vehicle routing service from scratch. The exact role description and responsibilities are adapted to the person.
Responsibilities:
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the development of our E-VRP solver(s).
Design and implement high-performance algorithms and solvers.
Stay at the forefront of research, incorporating the latest innovations into our optimization stack.
Qualifications we require:
Being a kind, considerate, and driven person.
Willingness to learn.
Enjoy working with other people.
Spoken Swedish, or willingness to learn.
Qualifications we are looking for:
You like optimization, and you are good at it.
Problem-solving skills.
Proficient skills in one or more programming language.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Viktor Leek (Group Manager, ENEO), at viktor.leek@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
