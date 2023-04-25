Optics Engineer
Hasselblad projects are both stimulating and challenging. Hasselblad R&D is a joint department, that consists of teams based on specific technical fields: hardware, firmware, software, image quality, optics, mechanics, and QA/test. Each team not only conducts its daily operations independently but also collaborates with the other teams as well as different sites and partners around the globe. We work with the latest technology and are equipped with incredibly delightful and competent colleagues who have the highest quality in mind.
We are now looking for an Optics Engineer to join our R&D team located in Hasselblad headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. The position plays an essential role in our product development process. You will be part of a small but very experienced team, and you will be working with all parts of our development process, from design concepts to the validation of final products. The tasks will include optical design and simulations, contacts with our partners and suppliers, test and validation in our well-equipped optics lab, field testing, and much more.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Participate in design process of optical/lens systems from concept to finished product
Evaluation, testing and measurement of optical/lens systems
Generating reports
Analysis of performance deviations
Some support to Production and Customer Support
Field testing
REQUIREMENTS
Experience with optical design software like Zemax and/or Code V
Knowledge in stray-light and tolerance analysis of optical systems
Understanding of photographic systems
Knowledge about optical components and processes (sensors, filters, displays, photo diodes, coatings etc)
Hands-on experience from optical lab work would be a benefit
Good team player who does not mind some travelling
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
In return, as a Hasselblad employee you will be part of an international environment where you will learn and share new skills with a diverse team every day. You will be offered employment conditions according to the collective agreement as well as various employee benefits including but not limited to health insurance, wellness allowance, lunch benefit, team-building activities, refreshments and much more.
