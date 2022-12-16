Operators for future recruitments in Skellefteå
About the role
We are looking for several driven, curious and flexible candidates that are eager to work who want a role within the manufacturing industry as operators and production staff. We are looking for both people with an industrial background in addition to those who are willing to learn and invest in a new profession. The positions are initially fixed-term employment where you are hired by us at Lernia as a consultant with great possibilities for continuation or taking over afterwards.
Tasks and responsibilities
The assignments are within the process industry and the duties are i.e., to support, monitor and quality-assure the manufacturing processes.
Formal competence
We believe that those of you who apply either have experience in industry or are curious about starting to work in industry. We have no requirement for formal competence other than we require English written and oral skills. Swedish is not required but a plus.
Personal qualities
We are looking for candidates that are committed who care about doing a thorough job that you feel proud of. To fit into this position, it is of great importance that you are flexible, take responsibility and have a high work ethic. Above all, willingness to learn and collaborate is crucial.
We welcome all applicants from mixed backgrounds. We strive for an inclusive workplace with diversity where everyone is given the opportunity regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, etc.
Details
Location: Skellefteå
Type of employment: Full-time, fixed-term employment at Lernia as a consultant with great possibilities for continuation or taking over afterwards.
Working hours: shift work which may also include night shifts
Starting date: Asap or by agreement
Information
Attach your CV (preferably in English) with your application where you describe your relevant experience for the role. We will not read applications received by letter or e-mail.
We work continuously with selection and interviews. The position may be filled before the application deadline! For questions contact Maria Johansson, maria.johansson@lernia.se
About Lernia
Lernia is one of Sweden's largest companies in staffing, vocational training and matching of jobseekers. We help people with education and jobs and companies with skills solutions. We have developed individuals' skills according to the needs of the labor market for over 100 years and staffed the Swedish industry for 20 years. In 2020, sales were SEK 2 billion, we have about 6,000 employees and are located all over the country. Our goal is at least 10,000 jobs each year. Read more about our work to develop solutions that lead to jobs and a successful business life at [www.lernia.se] (https://www.lernia.se/). Ersättning
