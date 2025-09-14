Operations Team Lead (full time)
2025-09-14
We're Hiring: Operations Manager (Full-Time)
Location: North/South Sweden
Company: AM365Group AB
Number of positions: 2 or more
Are you a dynamic and energetic individual looking to take on a new challenge in a dynamic, fast-paced environment? We are a fastly growing company providing food delivery, package delivery, cleaning services, manpower, and more - and we're looking for a dedicated Operations Team Lead to help oversee and expand our day-to-day operations.
Key Responsibilities
Oversee and support regional administrators across our service areas.
Coordinate and streamline multiple service operations, including rider-based delivery and on-demand cleaning services.
Lead the recruitment, onboarding, and training of new clients and operational staff.
Develop, manage and ensure optimal resource allocation.
Monitor performance, service quality, and compliance with company standards.
Facilitate communication and collaboration between different teams and our subcontractors.
Identify operational bottlenecks and contribute to continuous improvement efforts.
What We're Looking For
Prior experience in management or team coordination (1-3+ years preferred).
Strong organizational and problem-solving skills.
Ability to lead, motivate, and support a diverse and distributed team.
Comfortable working with data, schedules, and logistics systems.
Excellent communication skills in English both written and verbal.
Flexibility and adaptability in a fast-moving environment.
What We Offer
A chance to grow with a scaling company making a real impact in the delivery and services sector.
Collaborative, team-focused work culture.
Competitive salary based on experience.
Opportunities for advancement and leadership roles.
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to:riders.t@am365group.se
