Operations & Community Coordinator
2026-01-21
Grow Internationals supports expats and international talents in Sweden by focusing on their most critical needs when relocating: Language, Career, Culture, and Social networking. These four pillars guide our programs and partnerships and are central to the services we deliver for internationals across Sweden.
We are now looking for an Operations & Community Coordinator to support Grow's work within Uppsala International Hub (UIH), where Grow Internationals is the main supplier. This role is operational, people-facing, and varied, combining day-to-day coordination, communications, event support, and community interaction.
The position is well suited for someone who enjoys working close to people, supporting activities and services, and ensuring that operations run smoothly. You will work closely with Grow colleagues, interns, partners, and stakeholders, and play an important role in delivering a positive experience for internationals in Uppsala.
Key responsibilities
• Support the day-to-day operations of the hub and ensure smooth service delivery.
• Participate in regular coordination meetings with Uppsala Kommun and Grow Internationals and assist with meeting preparations and follow-up
• Provide administrative and operational support, including preparation of materials and basic reporting
• Manage the point of contact for the community, providing friendly support to internationals
• Support internationals with housing and banking applications in collaboration with partner organizations
• Assist with planning, creating, and publishing content on social media channels
• Publish events and activities on internal and external platforms
• Assist in planning, coordinating, and hosting events, including registrations, participant lists, and evaluations
• Support the creation of the monthly newsletter, editorials, and promotional materials
• Update and maintain content on the UIH webpage and digital platforms, including events administration
• Support the onboarding and coordination of interns and volunteers
Must-have qualifications
Experience in operations, coordination, administration, or community support
Event coordination or community work
Strong organizational and communication skills
Ability to manage multiple tasks in a structured way
Self-driven and comfortable working independently with support
Fluency in English, written and spoken
Comfortable using Microsoft Office
Experience working in multicultural environments
Beneficial experience
Content creation experience
Experience working with social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn)
Experience living or working abroad
Proficiency in Swedish
Interest in supporting internationals and community building
Administrative or service-oriented roles
Application
If you are the candidate we are looking for, please send your CV along with your motivation letter to opportunity@growinternationals.com
Please note that we will only consider complete applications sent to the above email.
We kindly decline any other contacts than from applications to the advertised position.
We look forward to growing with you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
Applications only accepted via email
E-post: opportunity@growinternationals.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Grow Internationals Uppsala". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Grow Internationals AB
(org.nr 559014-0363) Jobbnummer
9695675