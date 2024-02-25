Operations Management Trainee
Meet a Group international AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Are you on the lookout for an awesome chance to dive into the world of management at a fast-growing tech company? Jump on board and become a key player in our team!
We're currently seeking a dedicated Operations Management Trainee to support our CEO in driving strategic initiatives and ensuring the smooth operation of our organization. As a trainee, you'll have the chance to immerse yourself in a dynamic entrepreneurial environment and learn firsthand about scaling a SaaS business.
What you will do:
Team up with our CEO to tackle day-to-day operations
Conduct research and analyze data to inform decision-making processes
Develop engaging presentations for various purposes
Coordinate and manage special projects assigned by the CEO
Support financial documentation and expense report management
Work with the finance team to track budgetary considerations and KPIs
Prepare meeting materials
Qualifications:
You're a go-getter with a passion for operations management and have got eye for details
It's meritorious, but not mandatory, if you have experience as a management assistant, management consultant, or within project management
Proficiency in tools such as PowerPoint, Excel, and project management software
Strong problem-solving skills, ability to manage projects, and a proactive approach to tasks
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Comfortable working collaboratively with teams across different time zones
This is a temporary position for 6 months, full time or part time.
Ready to dive into the world of management in the tech industry? Apply now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8494867