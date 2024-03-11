Operations Management Trainee

Meet a Group international AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2024-03-11


Are you on the lookout for an awesome chance to dive into the world of management at a fast-growing tech company? Jump on board and become a key player in our team!

We're currently seeking a dedicated Operations Management Trainee to support our CEO in driving strategic initiatives and ensuring the smooth operation of our organization. As a trainee, you'll have the chance to immerse yourself in a dynamic entrepreneurial environment and learn firsthand about scaling a SaaS business.

What you will do:

Team up with our CEO to tackle day-to-day operations

Conduct research and analyze data to inform decision-making processes

Develop engaging presentations for various purposes

Coordinate and manage special projects assigned by the CEO

Support financial documentation and expense report management

Work with the finance team to track budgetary considerations and KPIs

Prepare meeting materials

Qualifications:

You're a go-getter with a passion for operations management and have got eye for details

It's meritorious, but not mandatory, if you have experience as a management assistant, management consultant, or within project management

Proficiency in tools such as PowerPoint, Excel, and project management software

Strong problem-solving skills, ability to manage projects, and a proactive approach to tasks

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Comfortable working collaboratively with teams across different time zones

This is a temporary position for 6 months, full time or part time.

Ready to dive into the world of management in the tech industry? Apply now!

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Meet a Group international AB (org.nr 559191-1747)

Meet a Groups kund

8532654

