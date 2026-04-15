Operations Engineer
atNorth AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos atNorth AB i Stockholm
atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company providing cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services to industry-leading organizations across Iceland, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark.
With sustainability at our core, our data centers run on renewable energy and are designed according to circular economy principles. Through innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations, we deliver reliable, secure, and high-performance infrastructure.
Headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, atNorth operates eight data centers across the Nordics, with additional sites under development in Finland, Denmark, and Sweden.
We combine world-class technology with a people-first culture built on collaboration, ownership, and trust, empowering our teams to grow, take responsibility, and make a real impact.
By joining our international team, you will help shape the future of sustainable digital infrastructure.
Operations Engineer at atNorth
As an Operations Engineer at atNorth, you play a key role in ensuring the reliability, safety, and performance of our mission-critical data center infrastructure. You will provide hands-on operational and technical support, work closely with internal teams, vendors, and customers, and contribute to continuous improvement of our operational processes.
This role combines technical expertise, operational discipline, and a strong service mindset in a fast-paced, high-availability environment.
Key responsibilities:
Perform hands-on operations, monitoring, service, and maintenance of data center systems in accordance with standard operating procedures
Participate in an on-call rotation to ensure rapid response to critical incidents outside normal business hours
Maintain and repair mission-critical infrastructure, including UPS, cooling systems, HVAC units, switchgear, and related systems
Monitor data center systems to ensure performance, uptime, and safety at all times
Support installation of equipment and provide smart hands services for customers when required
Coordinate and supervise vendors and contractors, ensuring work is carried out according to agreed standards, procedures, and safety requirements
Respond effectively to incidents, outages, and facility events in line with established emergency procedures
Identify opportunities for process improvements and support initiatives that enhance operational efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction
Create, update, and close work orders and documentation in CMMS and asset management systems
Support administrative and operational tasks such as procurement, budgeting input, and vendor performance tracking
Your profile:
Experience in data center operations or critical infrastructure environments
Strong technical knowledge of UPS, cooling, HVAC, and mechanical & electrical systems
Proven troubleshooting and technical problem-solving skills
Experience working with vendors, contractors, and service providers
Familiarity with CMMS systems and maintenance documentation
A strong safety and compliance mindset, with the confidence to stop work if risks are identified
A customer-oriented approach and clear communication skills
The ability to work independently while contributing effectively to a team environment
Background check is conducted to all our employees
Relevant technical certifications are considered an advantage.
About the atNorth Culture
We believe that sustainable success starts with the wellbeing of our people. For us, an open, transparent, and inclusive culture is more than a priority, it is the core of how we lead and innovate.
We don't just talk about culture; we nurture it. Through regular one-to-one engagements and monthly wellbeing surveys, we listen carefully to our teams, ensuring that every voice is heard and every opportunity for improvement is embraced.
We recognize that innovation and collaboration thrive where people feel truly connected, which is why we come together each week to share ideas, strengthen relationships, and nurture a sense of belonging, sometimes over a simple breakfast and good conversation.
At atNorth, we are building a community where you can do your best work and shape a sustainable future together. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare atNorth AB
(org.nr 559147-1395)
Esbogatan 4 (visa karta
)
164 74 KISTA Jobbnummer
9856820