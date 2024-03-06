Operations Engineer - Fixed Telephony / Call Center
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil freedom possible and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Do you want to shape the future? Join our mission of promoting fossil freedom for all!
To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission. In this position you will be working within the Vattenfall IT organization based in Amsterdam, Berlin, Gliwice, Katowice, and Stockholm.
Vattenfall IT is the internal provider of IT infrastructure services for the entire Vattenfall Group.
It is an international shared service center, providing IT services and support. Vattenfall IT Infrastructure supports Vattenfall by having professional people, knowledgeable in both business and IT, integrating services to enable business functions, providing a helicopter view of required services, utilizing the external market, and enforcing standardization to optimize cost efficiency.
Within IT Infrastructure, Client Services is responsible for end user support and workplace services to all Vattenfall employees, delivered by either internal staff or external suppliers.
At this moment we are looking for an Operations Engineer, for the Competence Area Fixed Telephony and Call Center
What are you going to do?
As an operations engineer for the competence area Fixed Telephony, you will be responsible for the coordination, design review and improvement of Fixed Telephony (i.e. Mitel, Unify), Unified Communication (MS Teams direct routing), and Internal call centers (Trio). The operation of these services is outsourced to telecom operators like Telia and KPN.
You will be responsible for coordinating different internal and external suppliers to ensure smooth daily service delivery. In Vattenfall you are a technical contact for Solution Designers, Service Management, Product & Service Delivery Manager (CAR) and all VF IT network and security departments for technical questions related to the Fixed Telephony operations. For suppliers you will be the first technical contact for changes and projects related to Fixed Telephony.
You will be responsible for these key result areas:
Smooth daily operations of the Fixed Telephony and internal contact center solutions.
First contact for external and internal suppliers.
Initiating, Co-ordinating, reviewing changes.
Technical contact for the Solution Designers, Competence Area Representative and Service Manager.
Support pre-studies, feasibility analysis and proof of concepts.
Technical project support.
Represent / Support Fixed Telephony in processes like CIM.
Support external suppliers on feasible onboarding, remote login, troubleshoot etc.
Monitor the server health report and act on vulnerabilities
Manage the deployment of software patches for performance improvement
Other activities are:
Contract Management
Contributing and supporting in tender related activities, contract prolongations etc.
Continuous Improvement
Continuous improvement of the fixed telephony service and internal call center and supporting implementation of ISO27001 (ISMS) within this field. Providing professional guidance in terms of effective deployment of solutions and architectures while ensuring compliance with the overall enterprise architecture.
Document Control
Managing documentation of the functional features delivered by Fixed Telephony solutions and services. Additionally, ensuring that the technical solution documentation is kept up to date and making changes to documentation when required.
Stakeholder Management
Conducting and leading the regular alignment with the primary internal stakeholders; Solution Architects, Service Management, Security, Service Desk etc.
When required, collaborating with different stakeholders such as; solution architects, solution designers, enterprise architects and other technical departments (e.g. Network Team, Datacenter Team etc.) to ensure successful and timely delivery of projects and services. As well as conducting alignments, there will be a need for collaborating with administrative and senior stakeholders to establish strong relationships and ensuring they understand business, technology requirements, and proposed solutions.
Joining forces with stakeholders and project teams for the timely and successful delivery of projects and services. This will involve interacting with 3rd party suppliers and their stakeholders to explain the solutions while ensuring compliance with the overall enterprise architecture. In addition to this, implementing accepted solutions from 3rd party suppliers while ensuring that all requirements, functionalities, and features are delivered.
Support
Supporting the operations team in complex troubleshooting as and when required. This can present in the form of supporting the provision of effective risk management and identifying issues related to solution design, or supporting operations team in change management process with technical knowledge. Additionally, this could present as supporting partners with the changes in the Vattenfall infrastructure related to the service Gatekeeper of Vattenfall standards within the technical service modules based on definition of the standard services.
Contribute and support in projects related to your competence area.
Additional Responsibilities:
Troubleshooting support in case of critical incidents
Vattenfall infra components (hardware, VM's, AD, monitoring, Storage, DC's) incl. ensuring machines are patched and supporting suppliers
3rd party access (technical part)
Technical security concepts and guidelines
Technical Security organization and processes with partners
Dial plan management
Functional requirements management
Qualifications
