About usAt Budbee we are obsessed with fueling e-commerce growth. We offer groundbreaking last-mile solutions for the e-commerce industry, and even though it's pretty advanced stuff, it is all about having the right people on board!Since April 2018 Budbee is backed by the prestigious investor Kinnevik. Other major investors are Stena Sessan, H&M Co:Lab and AMF. Up until now we have raised over 90 MEUR in total, and today we are already doing millions of home and box deliveries each year, operating in Sweden, Netherlands, Finland and Denmark. Since we are growing incredibly fast with new markets or products being added pretty much every month, we are not looking for the average Joe. The right people for us are people who love change and challenges and at the same time have an inner drive to get things done. By joining us in this journey you are also becoming a part of the Budbee family.We are aware that our operations impact the world around us. That is why we have offset our carbon emissions right from the very first Budbee delivery, with the help of ZeroMission. The need to take extra care of our planet affects every decision we make, however big or small it may be.Everyone has heard about tech, or even fintech or medtech... Join us and be a part of the latest and greatest - Logtech!About the roleWe are looking for an Operations Associate to join Budbee's new and rapidly growing Budbee Box team in Stockholm. Budbee Box is our latest addition to our delivery solutions, offering consumers what they need when they need it. In this position you'll play an essential role in further building this proposition as we expand. You will be responsible of making sure that we have Budbee Boxes placed at the right locations, and that execution is done in a timely and cost-efficient manner, with respect to current and tomorrow needed capacities. You'll grow to be responsible for things running smoothly, efficiently, and assuring quality. A big part of the job is also improving our processes and flows as we grow. The role is based in Stockholm and will report directly to our Budbee Box Operations Manager.In practice, you will be responsible for the followingManaging the co-operation with Box Installation partners and locations. Both from day-to-day co-operation to more strategic developmentFinding and growing with new partners all around SwedenEstablishment of Box shipping process across all Budbee markets to make sure local Box supply meet the local Box demandResponsibility of monitoring Box conditions and qualityYou will work closely with the Swedish operations, commercial, tech and terminal teams, as well as other teams around the company. Furthermore, you will be part of a young, highly motivated team in a rapidly growing environment with room for your own initiatives.About youThe Ops team is the heart and soul of Budbee. As a member of our Ops, you have a passion for moving fast, you are pragmatic and you excel in problem-solving together with your team while, of course, having fun. There will be no two days alike and you should enjoy fast-paced environments.Since we're looking for the right person for this role rather than the experience, we think the following personal traits are important for this role:Your communication skills are sky highYou have a positive mindset and tackle challenges with a smileYou are flexible and open to changeYou take a lot of initiatives and have a creative mindYou take ownership of your work and strive to do the best at what you doYou're hands-on and get things doneWhat you'll need more specificallyA finished bachelor or masters, preferably in operations, logistics, economics, or business managementAnalytically strong, with an ability to combine data with human intuition to crystallize your hypothesis and execute upon themThe ability to balance attention to detail with swift execution - we need to do things quickly, and we need to do them wellFluency in English and Swedish is criticalIf this sounds like you, don't hesitate to hand in your application! Interviews will be held continuously.