Operations Assistant | Juba Express | Gothenburg
2024-07-18
Are you looking for a position where you will be a key player in an expanding company?
Do you want to work in a truly international environment? Do you have experience in payment processing, bookkeeping and customer service? Juba Express is now looking for an admin professional with finance skills to their office in the middle of Gothenburg!
Juba Express is a leading money transfer company making it possible sending money to over 100 countries in minutes. Established in Sweden, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Kenya and Uganda. Juba Express was founded on the principles of reliability, transparency, and customer-centricity. Since our inception, we have grown into a trusted financial partner for individuals seeking seamless cross-b
About the role
As Operations Assistant you will support the daily operations of the organisation by performing a variety of tasks, including processing payments, bookkeeping and data entry, data management, handling customer complaints, ensuring compliance with company policies and procedures, and providing project support. We think you are detail-oriented, organized, and capable of managing multiple tasks efficiently.
What will you do?
You will manage a variety of tasks such as
• Processing payments to vendors and suppliers. Ensure timely and accurate processing of invoices and purchase orders. Maintain records of all payment transactions
• Bookkeeping and Data Entry. Maintain and update financial ledgers and databases. Assist with reconciling bank statements and resolving discrepancies
• Data Management - enter, update and maintain data in various databases and systems. Generate reports and summaries for management
• Handling customer complaints. Address and resolve customer complaints promptly. Maintain records of customer interactions and follow up as necessary
• Ensuring Compliance with Company Policies and Procedures. Assist in ensuring that all operations comply with company policies and procedures. Maintain documentation and records required for compliance purposes. Support internal and external audits as needed
• Project Support - assist in planning, coordination and execution of projects. Monitor project timelines and ensure milestones are met
To succeed in this role and in our organization, we think that you
• Have a high school diploma or an Assiociate's or Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance or related field
• 1-3 years of experience in an administrative or operations role, with experience in payment processing, bookkeeping, and customer service
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
• Strong organizational and time management skills
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
• Attention to detail and high level of accuracy
• Ability to handle sensitive information with confidentiality
• Are fluent in English and Swedish
About Juba Express
Consulting International Europe AB (Trading as Juba Express), Odinsgatan 13, 41103 Göteborg, Sverige, Company Number: 559305-3811, is authorised as a Payment Institution and regulated in Sweden by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen), FRN No. 65522.
Juba Express is a trusted leader in international money transfer services, with authorization to operate in ten countries, including Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and several nations across Africa. Juba Express is dedicated to providing fast, secure, and reliable remittance solutions to our valued customers.
We are excited to announce the launch of our new digital online remittance platform in Europe, designed to make sending money across borders easier and more convenient than ever before. Our state-of-the-art platform allows users to transfer funds swiftly and securely, whether you are supporting family and friends abroad. Our mission is to support families and development across the African continent, offering unparalleled access to bank and mobile payments across Africa through industry leading connections to Central Bank Payment Systems.
Juba Express understands the importance of accessible financial services, and our digital platform reflects our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Join us in revolutionizing the way the world remits money, and experience the unparalleled service and efficiency of Juba Express today.
Apply for the position today!
In this recruitment, Juba Express is collaborating with Jefferson Wells. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the responsible recruitment consultant, Irene Bengtsson by clicking on the link or call 0702-271739. Please note that we screen candidates continuously. Ersättning
