Operational Purchaser
2023-12-06
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Smart Power is a global technology leader, with products and solutions that make power supplies smart, connected and protected. Its intelligent products and solutions make power more competitive by improving the energy efficiency, productivity and reliability of almost any operation.
Your responsibilities
Be accountable for ensuring high delivery performance by planning and prioritize our purchases.
Drive and monitor deliveries from suppliers to ensure material availability and identify, manage and prevent short- and long-term shortages.
Actively working with supplier performance in terms of supplier on-time delivery, Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ), quality, lead time, and flexibility.
Lead and strive for an optimized inventory levels while keeping the service level high.
Responsible for calculating and maintaining the replenishment parameters to ensure material availability.
Address and act on issues when the arise aiming to minimize disruptions.
Participation in various improvement projects.
Collaborate and maintain a good relationship with suppliers.
Your background
Degree in Engineering, Economics, logistics or equivalent work experience.
Experience from work with material planning is meritorious.
Good knowledge in the MS Office package, especially Excel.
SAP experience is meritorious.
Fluent written and spoken Swedish and English.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Emma Thelin, +46 727 32 29 60, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Johan Lundström, +46 730 77 03 66.
We look forward to receiving your application before 14th on January (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
