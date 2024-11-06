Operation Assistant
Byggann AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Byggann AB i Göteborg
An excellent Operation assistant is essential to the success of the construction project in the organisation. You will help to keep the project organized and on budget while allowing other members of the project team to focus on other tasks. You will also act as a point of contact for vendors, construction teams, and subcontractors.
As an operation assistant you will performs a wide range of support tasks. This includes filing, answering the phone, scheduling inspections, monitoring budgets, and helping to procure supplies. Most importantly, operation Assistant should be proficient in safety procedures. This includes inspecting the standard and volume of materials and job workmanship among others. *
Promptly answer the questions of staff and other stakeholders
• Provide excellent customer service and maintain relationships with vendors
• Prepare and file forms and other documents.
• Assist with recruitment and onboarding processes. * Take inventory and order office supplies as needed.
* Update logs and order forms
• Analyze all operations and forward suggestions for improvement to the Manager.
• Performs on/siteand off site inspections task.
* Evaluate and validates incoming materials and equipment
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-16
E-post: byggannab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Byggann AB
(org.nr 556844-0241)
Backa Bergögata 8 (visa karta
)
422 46 HISINGS BACKA Arbetsplats
Byggann AB Jobbnummer
8998051