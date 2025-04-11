Onsite Field Engineer - Audio Visual Technician
2025-04-11
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and drive success. Recognized globally for our comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability, and responsible corporate citizenship, we have over 230,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and bold new future.
About the Role:
Job Title: Field Engineer - Audio Visual Technician
Location: Södertälje, Sweden
We are looking for an AV Technician to support and maintain audio-visual (AV) equipment in conference rooms. This role is ideal for a hands-on technician who enjoys working with technology, solving problems, and ensuring smooth AV operations. You will be responsible for setting up and maintaining conference room equipment, handling support requests, and ensuring that all technical needs are met efficiently.
Responsibilities:
Install, mount, and maintain AV equipment in conference rooms, including displays, projectors, and speakers.
Perform basic troubleshooting for AV issues and ensure all equipment is in working order.
Lay cables and assist with small IT equipment installations.
Manage and resolve support tickets using a ticketing system.
Work closely with business owners and stakeholders to support conference room upgrades and technical improvements.
Maintain an inventory of AV equipment and report on the status of devices and installations.
Assist in preparing quotations and coordinating invoicing processes related to AV equipment.
Conduct regular room checks to ensure AV systems are functioning properly.
Provide polite and professional support to users, ensuring a positive customer experience.
Troubleshoot and replace desk setups, including monitors, docking stations, and minor computer-related issues.
We are looking for someone who is:
Hands-on and technically inclined - Comfortable using tools for mounting and installation.
Organized and responsible - Able to manage tasks and follow processes efficiently.
Friendly and polite - Strong communication skills with a customer-focused attitude.
Willing to learn - Open to training and expanding technical knowledge.
Holds a valid B driver's license.
Has a professional level of Swedish language proficiency.
Diversity and Inclusion at Wipro:
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, marital status, age, ethnic and national origin, sexual and political orientation, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
