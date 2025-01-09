One Doctoral Studentship In The Study Of Religions Affiliated With Beegs
The Study of Religions at Södertörn University is a research environment for the non-confessional, historical, ethnographic and social scientific study of religions worldwide. Various aspects of religious pluralism in the Baltic Sea region and Eastern Europe are important focus areas for our research. The Study of Religions is taught at all levels, from Bachelor's courses and Master's programmes to doctoral studies. The Study of Religions is also an important part of multidisciplinary programmes at Södertörn University. For more information, see https://www.sh.se/english/sodertorn-university/research/our-research/the-study-of-religions
Doctoral education at the School of Historical and Contemporary Studies is part of the research area of Historical Studies. This is an interdisciplinary research environment in the humanities, in which aspects of society, culture and heritage are studied from different perspectives. The area is characterised by an empirical and theoretical focus on social and cultural change and long time perspectives. Historical Studies includes five subject areas for doctoral studies: Archaeology, Ethnology, History, History of Ideas, and the Study of Religions. For more information about Historical Studies, please click here (English version). For a Swedish version click here.
The planned research for this studentship must be relevant to the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe, since the position is affiliated with the Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), www.sh.se/beegs,
which is financed by the Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies, and part of the Centre for Baltic and East European Studies (CBEES) www.sh.se/cbees,
at Södertörn University.
Entry requirements
NB. All credits are ECTS credits.
The general entry requirements are:
1. a second-cycle qualification or,
2. fulfilled requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle or,
3. substantially equivalent knowledge acquired in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
The Faculty Board may permit an exemption from the general entry requirements for an individual applicant, if there are special grounds. (Ordinance 2010:1064)
Specific entry requirements and assessment:
The specific entry requirements are met by someone who has knowledge equivalent to 90 credits in the Study of Religions or a closely related subject, including an independent dissertation worth at least 15 credits at Master's level. (Confessional religious education is not a qualification for the position.) Prerequisites for undertaking the degree programme are the ability to assimilate scientific work in English and to command the language necessary for work on the thesis.
Eligible applicants will first be ranked according to their ability to assimilate education at research level, then other qualifications will be reviewed on the basis of this ranking.
The applicant's communication and cooperation skills may also be assessed using references and interviews.
Admission and employment
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Historical and Contemporary Studies at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a PhD. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study. The position may be extended by a maximum of one year due to the inclusion of departmental duties, i.e. education, research and/or administration (equivalent to no more than 20% of full-time). Other grounds for extension could be leave of absence because of illness or for service in the defence forces, an elected position in a trade union/student organisation, or parental leave. Provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, Sections 1-7.
Date of employment: 1 September 2025
General syllabus for third-cycle programmes in Study of Religions: General syllabus for third-cycle programmes in Study of Religions (English version) and Allmän studieplan för utbildning på forskarnivå i religionsvetenskap (Swedish version).
Information about admission regulations including selection criteria, and third-cycle education at Södertörn University: English version or Swedish version
Application procedure
For more details, see this website under FAQ. Please use Södertörn University's web-based recruitment system "ReachMee". Click on the link "ansök" (apply) at the bottom of the announcement.
Your application may be written in Swedish, English, Danish or Norwegian and must include:
• an application letter
• curriculum vitae
• degree certificate and certificates that demonstrate eligibility to apply for the position (if not written in English or Swedish/Norwegian/Danish, you must enclose translated versions)
• Bachelor's essay and dissertation at second-cycle level in the field in accordance with the entry requirements (if not written in Swedish, Norwegian, Danish or English, you must enclose a summary of 5-6 pages, approx. 14,000 characters, to the copy of the essay)
• a research plan (project plan) of between 1000 and 1500 words. The project's relevance to the Study of Religions, the research area Historical Studies and studies of the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe must be clear
• two references, with contact details.
If available, a maximum of three publications may also be attached.
Incomplete applications will not be processed.
Application deadline: 13 February 2025 at 23:59
Further information
David Thurfjell, Professor, Study of Religions, david.thurfjell@sh.se
Simon Sorgenfrei, Professor, Study of Religions, simon.sorgenfrei@sh.se
Lena Roos, Professor, Study of Religions, lena.roos@sh.se
(BEEGS)
Helena Bergman, Director of Studies, Historical Studies, helena.bergman@sh.se
Florence Fröhlig, Director of Studies, Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), florence.frohlig@sh.se
