One doctoral studentship in Social Work as part of research project
2026-01-07
Södertörn University is a higher education institution in Stockholm that conducts education, research, and collaboration for sustainable societal development. We have around 14 000 students, 80 programmes and 300 courses, and we conduct education and research in the humanities, social sciences, technology and natural sciences. The university also offers police education and teacher education with an intercultural profile. A great deal of our research relates to the Baltic Sea region and Eastern Europe. We combine subjects, perspectives, people and experiences, and are worldminded, curious and questioning, searching for surprising syntheses, challenges and development.
The School of Social Sciences offers research and education in Business Studies, International Relations, Journalism, Economics, Public Law, Public Administration, Psychology, Social Work, Sociology and Political Science. The school specialises in human interactions, socially and psychologically, in terms of politics, economics, law, and the media. Research at the school ranges from individual wellbeing to interactions between nation states. We have nationally and internationally recognised researchers who lead research projects in our strategic research areas, which include the Dynamics of Entrepreneurship; Art, Culture and the Economy; Social Movements; Public Procurement and Political Psychology.
Social Work at Södertörn University is distinguished by its lively research and teaching environment. Our research fields include families, children, and youths; school social work; ageing; disability; health; urban studies; social sustainability; segregation; civil society and social movements; the welfare state and globalisation; preventive social work; professions and organisations. Teaching and research staff in Social Work have a high level of involvement with national and international research networks.
Doctoral studentship in the project "Sustaining Civil Society in the Context of Multiple Crises"
Södertörn University welcomes doctoral proposals in Social Work to be conducted within the research project "Sustaining Civil Society in the Context of Multiple Crises: Hubs of Engagement in Central and Eastern Europe and Sweden" (www.sustainaction.org).
The project runs from 2023 to 2028 and is financed by the Foundation for Baltic and East European studies. It is based at the Department of Social Work at the School of Social Sciences. The project has participants from Poland, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Czechia and Sweden. We strongly encourage that your proposed doctoral project has a geographical link to the Baltic Sea region and/or the post-communist part of Europe (please see this list of countries), or offers a comparative approach, or includes other countries in the region that are not yet included in the project.
Admission and employment
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Social Sciences at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a PhD. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study. The position may be extended by a maximum of one year due to the inclusion of departmental duties, i.e. education, research and/or administration (equivalent to no more than 20% of full-time). Other grounds for extension could be leave of absence because of illness or for service in the defence forces, an elected position in a trade union/student organisation, or parental leave. Provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, Sections 1-7.
Date of employment: 1 September 2026.
Application deadline: 11 February 2026 at 23:59
Further information
Dominika V. Polanska, Social Work, project manager, dominika.polanska@sh.se
Ludmila Voronova, Director of Studies (third cycle), ludmila.voronova@sh.se
Lovisa Uttman, Human Resources Officer, School of Social Sciences, lovisa.uttman@sh.se
