One doctoral studentship in Philosophy, Experimenting with Traditions

Philosophy at Södertörn University comprises both practical and theoretical philosophy. Our educational focus is on modern continental philosophy (phenomenology, hermeneutics, critical theory, modern French philosophy), German idealism, ancient philosophy, feminist philosophy, and post-colonial theory. We have a strong research profile with several multidisciplinary research projects and an active higher seminar series, as well as frequently hosting international researchers and symposia. As of 2024, Philosophy employs eight scholars and has five doctoral students. For more information, please click here. For a Swedish version click here.
Doctoral studies at the Department of Philosophy are conducted as part of the research area of Critical and Cultural Theory, which is an interdisciplinary research environment with seven subjects in the humanities. Research focuses on critically motivated studies of cultural artefacts and human practices. For more information, please click here. For a Swedish version click here.
Description of the doctoral position: The project that the successful candidate will undertake will focus on the crossover of languages, identities, and cultures in the writings of women of Central and Eastern European Jewish origin. Depending on the interests and language skills of the doctoral student, authors to be studied may include, but are not limited to, Dvora Baron (whose short stories and novellas explore women's lives in the Eastern European shtetl from an exile perspective); Bertha Pappenheim (who founded the Jewish feminist movement Jüdischer Frauenbund in Frankfurt in 1904, and taught at Franz Rosenzweigs's Freies Jüdisches Lehrhaus); Edith Stein (whose autobiography could be described as an "intimate history" from inside a Jewish family, meant as a counter-narrative to the National Socialist vision of Jews in Germany); and Debora Vogel (whose Yiddish and Polish modernist poetry contained indirect references to her Jewish background).
The successful applicant will write the thesis as part of the research project "Experimenting with Traditions: The Life and Afterlife of 20th Century Jewish Intellectual Culture in the Baltic Sea Region". For more information about this project as a whole, please contact the project manager (see below).
Entry requirements
The general entry requirements are:
1. a second-cycle qualification, or
2. fulfilled requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or
3. substantially equivalent knowledge acquired in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
The Faculty Board may permit an exemption from the general entry requirements for an individual applicant, if there are special grounds. (Ordinance 2010:1064)
Specific entry requirements
The specific entry requirements are met by a person who has knowledge equivalent to at least 90 credits in Philosophy (theoretical and/or practical), including a degree project worth at least 15 credits at second-cycle level. The ability to assimilate academic material in English and to command the language necessary for work on the thesis are prerequisites for admission to the degree programme.
An additional requirement for this position is proven language skills in one or more Eastern European languages relevant to the doctoral project outlined above. These language skills must be sufficient to be able to successfully conduct the outlined project.
Admission and employment
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Culture and Education at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a PhD. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study. The position may be extended by a maximum of one year due to the inclusion of departmental duties, i.e. education, research and/or administration (equivalent to no more than 20% of full-time). Other grounds for extension could be leave of absence because of illness or for service in the defence forces, an elected position in a trade union/student organisation, or parental leave. Provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, Sections 1-7. The holder of the position is expected to take an active part in the academic environment at the University.
Date of employment: 1 September 2024.
General Syllabus for third-cycle programmes in Philosophy: English version or Swedish version.
Information about admission regulations including selection criteria, and third-cycle education at Södertörn University: English version or Swedish version
Further information
Ulrika Björk, Philosophy, Project Manager and Director of Studies (third cycle) ulrika.bjork@sh.se
Jenny Sundén, Chair of the Board of Critical and Cultural Theory jenny.sunden@sh.se
Martina Sundström, Human Resources Officer, School of Culture and Education, martina.sundstrom@sh.se
