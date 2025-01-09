One Doctoral Studentship In History Of Ideas Affiliated With Beegs
History of Ideas (intellectual history) at Södertörn University focuses on ideas and perceptions of humanity, society, nature, and science. Our research fields include the history of higher education, the history of political and social thought, cultural history, and the history of medicine. History of Ideas is taught at Bachelor's, Master's and doctoral levels, and forms an important part of several multidisciplinary programmes at Södertörn University. For more information, please click here (English version) or see www.sh.se/idehistoria
(Swedish version).
Doctoral education at the School of Historical and Contemporary Studies is part of the research area of Historical Studies. This is an interdisciplinary research environment in the humanities, in which aspects of society, culture and heritage are studied from different perspectives. The area is characterised by an empirical and theoretical focus on social and cultural change and long time perspectives. Historical Studies includes five subject areas for doctoral studies: Archaeology, Ethnology, History, History of Ideas, and the Study of Religions. For more information about Historical Studies, please click here (English version). For a Swedish version click here.
The planned research for this studentship must be relevant to the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe, since the position is affiliated with the Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), www.sh.se/beegs,
which is financed by the Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies, and part of the Centre for Baltic and East European Studies (CBEES) www.sh.se/cbees,
at Södertörn University.
Entry requirements
NB. All credits are ECTS credits.
The general entry requirements are:
1. a second-cycle qualification (Master's level),
2. fulfilled requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or
3. substantially equivalent knowledge acquired in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
The Faculty Board may permit an exemption from the general entry requirements for an individual applicant, if there are special grounds. (Ordinance 2010:1064)
Specific entry requirements:
The specific entry requirements are met by someone who has knowledge equivalent to 90 credits in the History of Ideas or a closely related subject in the humanities, including an independent dissertation worth at least 15 credits at Master's level. The ability to assimilate scholarly work in English and to have a command of the language required to work on the thesis are also necessary.
Criteria for selection:
Read more about criteria for selection in the advertisement here
Admission and employment
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Historical and Contemporary Studies at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a Ph.D. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study.
An application for a place on a third-cycle programme is also an application for employment on a doctoral studentship. The employment is for no longer than the equivalent to a maximum of four years full time studies. The provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are stated in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, sections 1-7. Doctoral students will be employed by the School of Historical and Contemporary Studies at Södertörn University.
Date of employment: 1 September 2025
General syllabus for third-cycle programmes in History of Ideas: General syllabus for third-cycle programmes in History of Ideas (sh.se) (English version) or Allmän studieplan för utbildning på forskarnivå i idéhistoria (sh.se) (Swedish version).
Information about admission regulations including selection criteria, and third-cycle education at Södertörn University: English version or Swedish version
Application procedure
For more details, see this website under FAQ. Please use Södertörn University's web-based recruitment system "ReachMee". Click on the link "ansök" (apply) at the bottom of the announcement.
Your application may be written in English or Swedish and must include:
• an application letter
• curriculum vitae
• degree certificate and certificates that demonstrate eligibility to apply for the position (if not written in English or Swedish/Norwegian/Danish, you must enclose translated versions)
• Bachelor's essay and dissertation at second-cycle level in the field in accordance with the entry requirements (if not written in Swedish, Norwegian, Danish or English, you must enclose a summary of 5-6 pages, approx. 14,000 characters, to the copy of the essay)
• a research plan (project plan) of between 1000 and 1500 words. The project's relevance to History of Ideas, Historical Studies and studies of the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe must be clear
• two references, with contact details.
If available, a maximum of three publications may also be attached.
Incomplete applications will not be processed. Please note that one copy of everything submitted in association with your application will be kept on file at Södertörn University for two years after the post has been filled, in accordance with a directive from the Swedish National Archives.
Application deadline: 13 February 2025 at 23:59
Further information
Helena Bergman, Director of Studies, Historical Studies (third cycle), helena.bergman@sh.se
,
David Thurfjell, Chairperson, Historical Studies, david.thurfjell@sh.se
,
Florence Fröhlig, Director of Studies, Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), florence.frohlig@sh.se
,
Maria Sallander Hellman, Human Resources Officer, School of Historical and Contemporary Studies, maria.sallander.hellman@sh.se
Welcome with your application!
Publications referred to must be attached to the application.
An application that is not complete or arrives at Södertörn University after the closing date may be rejected.
The current employment is valid on condition that the employment decision becomes valid.
Union representatives:
SACO: info.saco@sh.se
ST: st@sh.se
SEKO: Henry Wölling tel: +46 8 524 840 80, henry.wolling@ki.se
