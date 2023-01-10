One doctoral studentship in History of Ideas
Södertörn University is a higher education institution in Stockholm that conducts education, research and collaboration with the surrounding community for sustainable societal development. Education and research are conducted in the humanities, social sciences, technology and natural sciences. The university also provides police and teacher education programmes with intercultural profiles. A significant amount of our research is multidisciplinary and specialises in the Baltic Sea region and Eastern Europe. At Södertörn University we combine subjects, perspectives, people and experiences, searching for surprising syntheses, challenges and development.
History of Ideas (intellectual history) at Södertörn University focuses on ideas and perceptions of humanity, society, nature, and science. Our research fields include the history of higher education, the history of political and social thought, cultural history, and the history of medicine. History of ideas is taught at Bachelor's, Master's and doctoral levels, and forms an important part of several multidisciplinary programmes at Södertörn University. For more information, please click here (English version) or see www.sh.se/idehistoria
(Swedish version).
General syllabus for third-cycle programmes in History of Ideas: General syllabus for third-cycle programmes in History of Ideas (sh.se) (English version) or Allmän studieplan för utbildning på forskarnivå i idéhistoria (sh.se) (Swedish version).
Historical Studies at Södertörn University is an area of the humanities in which aspects of mankind, society, culture and heritage are studied from different perspectives. This research area has four research profiles that together form a unified academic platform: Baltic and East European Studies; gender; contemporary history; and cultural heritage. Historical Studies includes five subject areas for doctoral studies: Archaeology, Ethnology, History, History of Ideas, and the Study of Religions. For more information, please click here.
The planned research for this studentship must be relevant to the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe, since the position is affiliated with the Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), www.sh.se/beegs,
which is financed by the Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies, and part of the Centre for Baltic and East European Studies (CBEES) www.sh.se/cbees,
at Södertörn University.
Entry requirements
The general entry requirements are:
1. a second-cycle qualification (Master's level),
2. fulfilled requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or
3. substantially equivalent knowledge acquired in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
The Faculty Board may permit an exemption from the general entry requirements for an individual applicant, if there are special grounds. (Ordinance 2010:1064)
Specific entry requirements
The specific entry requirements are met by someone who has knowledge equivalent to 90 credits in the History of Ideas or a closely related subject in the humanities, including an independent work worth at least 15 credits at Master's level. The ability to assimilate scholarly work in English and to have a command of the language required to work on the thesis are also necessary.
Criteria for selection
The basis for selection among eligible applicants for third-cycle programmes in the History of Ideas at Södertörn University is the level of ability to assimilate such a degree programme. The application is assessed on the basis of the following criteria:
• The applicant's merits and expertise
• The quality of the proposed research project
• The suitability and feasibility of the research project as a doctoral project
• Whether issues of research ethics have been considered
• Whether sufficient collected supervisory capacity exists to provide good and professional supervision and relevant expertise.
In association with admission to BEEGS, the research plan will be assessed according to its orientation in the graduate school's specific geographic area: the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe.
Admission and employment
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Historical and Contemporary Studies at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a Ph.D. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study. An application for a place on a third-cycle programme is also an application for employment on a doctoral studentship. The employment is for no longer than the equivalent to a maximum of four years full time studies. The provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are stated in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, sections 1-7. Doctoral students will be employed by the School of Historical and Contemporary Studies at Södertörn University. The first date of employment is 1 September 2023.
Date of employment: 1 September 2023
Information about entry requirements, admission regulations and third-cycle education at Södertörn University (English version) or Swedish version.
Application procedure
Please use Södertörn University 's web-based recruitment system "ReachMee". Click on the link "ansök" (apply) at the bottom of the announcement.
Your application may be written in English or Swedish and must include:
• an application letter
• curriculum vitae
• degree certificate and certificates that demonstrate eligibility to apply for the position
• Bachelor's essay and dissertation at second-cycle level in the field in accordance with the entry requirements
• a research plan (project plan) of between 1000 and 1500 words. The project's relevance to Historical Studies and studies of the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe must be clear
• two references, with contact details.
If available, a maximum of three publications may also be attached.
Incomplete applications will not be processed.
Application deadline: 13 February 2023 at 23:59
