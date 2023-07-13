Öhlins is looking for an Equipment Engineer
Öhlins Racing is a Swedish company with global operations. For over 40 years we have been producing suspension systems and over the years, over 400 world championship titles have been won with the good help of our technology. Today, Öhlins develops and manufactures front forks, shock absorbers and steering dampers for racing and street use for motorcycles, cars, and MTBs.
We employ people with different professional skills and different backgrounds. What unites us is a passion for world-class innovation and technology. Öhlins is now part of the Tenneco Group, which means that together we supply more than 80 OE manufacturers in the automotive industry with components and systems.
Öhlins Racing in Jönköping is looking for an Equipment Engineer.
The development office in Jönköping is looking for an Equipment Engineer with a focus on developing software for user interfaces, data collection and analysis tools.
The office in Jönköping focuses on developing electronically controlled hydraulic valves for semi-active shock absorbers for the automotive industry, which are sold under the brand name Monroe© Intelligent Suspension. They greatly contribute to the driving experience by defining the car's character and provide opportunities for driver adjustment between sport and comfort modes. The growing electric and hybrid vehicle industry has a great interest in the technology and the office is a valuable and prioritized area for the company's long-term strategy.
Your main areas of responsibility will be:
• Development of user interface software, data collection and analysis tools
• Development of concepts for new test equipment
• Methods of calibration
• Participate in risk analyses
Much of our test equipment is specially developed to test our products where the software for user interface, data collection and analysis is proprietary. As an Equipment Engineer you will develop and improve this software. You will work closely with verification, design and CAE engineers to understand what features and improvements are needed. Part of your role is also to ensure that we have the necessary testing capabilities for our product development. You will be expected to coordinate methods and best practices with similar roles in other parts of the organization globally.
What will make you successful
• At least 3-5 years of work experience in software development or working with test equipment
• University degree or equivalent work experience in a relevant field
• Experience from data acquisition and signal processing
• Experience in MATLAB is advantageous
• Good language skills in English, both written and spoken
About The Team
The office in Jönköping has around 20 employees in construction, CAE and validation. Being a small office with tight ties between functions gives us opportunities to quickly try out new ideas. We also have our own workshop where we can produce prototypes.
The employees in the office are based on site in Jönköping but have the option of working part-time remotely.
We also offer, among other things:
• Health care allowance
• Massage on site once a month
• Subsidized lunch through Edenred
• Free parking with the possibility of charging
• Discounts and other benefits through Benify
• Collective agreement
