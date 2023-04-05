Offshore Project Engineer Cable Installation
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Karlskrona
2023-04-05
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Alingsås
, Västerås
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
About NKT
At the factory in Karlskrona, NKT is designing, developing and manufacturing the high-voltage power cable solutions enabling the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry.
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world.
Do you want to play a leading role in the green transition?
Do you want to enable continued electrification of society and enjoy being part of great project teams taking on exciting challenges? Then apply for the role as NKT offshore project engineer.
NKT is currently expanding our offshore engineering team and offers a unique opportunity to join one of the leading suppliers of the largest and most complex submarine cable projects worldwide.
The team
As part of NKT's offshore engineering department you will be surrounded by colleagues within various offshore engineering disciplines. One of the key words in the team is diversity which we take great pride in and you will find evident from the first day you meet team.
NKT's offshore engineering department is highly versatile and regardless of the competences you hold at the moment you will be given the opportunity to broaden your engineering and project management competences.
The engineers are deployed in project teams that are responsible for the preparation of complex projects from start to finish together with other departments and functions across NKT business.
The position is based out of Rotterdam or Karlskrona.
Who are you?
We are looking for a colleague:
* With an engineering degree with 2-5 years' experience from offshore construction projects
* Who has strong understanding of the challenges and associated risks involved when working with offshore construction projects
* With a hands-on mindset
Proficiency in English is required, as are strong written and spoken communication skills.
Wide variety of tasks
You will be working with internal stakeholders, clients and subcontractors with regular travel to NKT's offices in Sweden, Netherlands and project sites.
As a project engineer you will be working with a wide variety of tasks and get exposed and contribute to all phases of a project from concept, FEED and tender phase to and throughout execution.
Typical tasks and activities include:
* Part of engineering team responsible for planning and engineering of offshore cable installation operations with in-house assets
* Follow up and manage project planning and deliverables
* Develop procedures and other technical documentation and follow up on documentation produced by internal and external resources
* Identify suitable suppliers and follow up on delivery and fabrication
* Follow your project offshore during the installation phase
* Support smaller development and investment projects to help expand NKT's offshore installation capabilities and competitiveness
* Communicate with offshore vessel crew during planning and conceptual design
* Determine most suitable technically solution and methods, both from a technical, commercial and QHSE perspective.
Experience from cable installation and/or installation of flexibles/SURF is considered beneficial.
NKT is looking for a highly motivated person that can take ownership of their work and deliver a high-quality result according to agreed deadlines.
At NKT we want you to thrive in international and fast-moving environments, where you have the opportunity of applying your analytical abilities, practical knowledge, social skills, and integrity.
Join us connecting a greener world!
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than April 5th.Personality- and capacity tests might be included in the recruitment process. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3561-41492159". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Kontakt
Annika Svensson +46 706310909 Jobbnummer
7631967