Office Coordinator
Orbital Systems AB / Receptionistjobb / Malmö Visa alla receptionistjobb i Malmö
2023-01-18
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Orbital Systems AB i Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Description
The way we use water today is not sustainable. We're here to change that. Working at Orbital means using innovation, teamwork and passion to help address one of the world's most pressing challenges. We need to stop wasting water, and the best way to do that is to use less to begin with. To get people on board, we've got to do it in a way that doesn't compromise ease-of-use and comfort. That's your job in a nutshell. Come join a diverse team of experts, bring your skills and let's get to work!
The idea was born in an academic project in collaboration with NASA, and then developed into a working product that enables you to shower in full comfort with only 4 liters of water, saving up to 90% compared to traditional showers, and 80% of the energy consumed to heat the water. Orbital Systems was founded by Mehrdad Mahdjoubi in 2012 and is backed by leading investors including Skype founder Niklas Zennström, and leaders from Tesla, Sony, H&M and more.
The role
We are looking for a skilled Office Coordinator to undertake a variety of day-to-day office and clerical tasks. You will be an integral part in ensuring that our office's operations run smoothly and are successful in supporting other business activities.
An excellent office coordinator is, above all, an organized and competent professional with phenomenal communication skills. You will be comfortable dealing with people and able to carry out administrative duties with accuracy and speed.
The goal is to ensure that office operations are efficient and add maximum value to the organization.
Responsibilities
• Follow office workflow procedures to ensure maximum efficiency
• Maintain files and records with effective filing systems
• Support other teams with various administrative tasks (redirecting calls, disseminating correspondence, travel planning, scheduling meetings etc.)
• Greet and assist visitors when they arrive at the office
• Monitor office expenditures and handle office contracts (rent, service etc.)
• Perform basic bookkeeping activities related to office expenditures
• Monitor office supplies inventory and place orders
• Handle and distribute incoming/outgoing packages and parcels
• Handle internal requests and support
• Coordinate corporate events
Requirements and skills
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
• Experience in customer service will be a plus
• Outstanding knowledge of Google Workspace
• Basic knowledge of office equipment (e.g. optical scanner)
• Organized with the ability to prioritize and multi-task
• Reliable with patience and professionalism
Meritable
• Working experience in technical writing of software and hardware documentation
• Experience in using XML tools (preferably Paligo or similar) to create documentation
• Understanding of SDLC (systems development lifecycle)
• Degree in Communication, Design or relevant technical field
Benefits
You will have the opportunity to be part of something unique, and build a rapidly scaling business from an early stage. We also offer:
• A unique platform to create a global voice to impact water sustainability
• A team where everyone knows why they get out of bed in the morning
If you are interested in and curious about our company and this role, please send us your CV and an optional Cover Letter. We look forward to bringing you on our water savings mission, tag along for a journey to the future! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Orbital Systems AB
(org.nr 556902-4671), https://orbital-systems.com/ Arbetsplats
Orbital Systems Jobbnummer
7357327