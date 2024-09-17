Office Coordinator
2024-09-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Plasman Industri AB i Göteborg
We are looking for an enthusiastic and organized Office Coordinator to join our team. In this key role, you will ensure the smooth operation of our office by handling a variety of administrative tasks, supporting team members, and keeping daily activities running efficiently.
Your main tasks will be
Providing general administrative support to the organization and HR, including tasks such as procurement, finance, vehicle leasing, handling incoming and outgoing mail, as well as managing travel and meeting arrangements. You will also oversee the ordering of office equipment, supplies, and other office-related products.
The first point of contact for our office and facilities, welcoming visitors and managing contact with property owners, caretakers, and cleaning companies. You will play an active role in ensuring our premises are well-maintained, organized, and provide a welcoming atmosphere.
Assist in organizing and preparing meetings, events, and activities, including booking venues and ordering necessary materials. You will also support travel logistics and occasionally manage our office breakfast gatherings.
Introducing new employees to the office showing around the facilities, go through Health & Safety and evacuation procedures.
Qualifications and Skills to be successful in the role
High school diploma or equivalent; additional education in office administration is a plus.
2-3 years proven experience as an office coordinator, administrative assistant, or similar role, working independently.
Good knowledge of MS Office and ability to learn new systems and programs etc.
Able to communicate well in all channels, both English and Swedish, and interact professionally with all levels of staff and external partners.
Ability to manage multiple tasks, prioritize, organize, and resolve issues promptly.
Experience with HR administration, Health & Safety and fire protection work is a plus. Please let us know in your CV.
Why You Should Join Our Team?
If you want to take ownership and responsibility in your role as the first point of contact supporting our organization, this job is for you! You will work in an environment where your contributions directly contribute to our daily success. We are a collaborative, inclusive workplace with a dedicated team of professionals.
About Your work time
This is currently a part-time job at 50 %. Together we will decide upon your time schedule so it suits you and the organization. We offer a collective agreement, allowing you to earn extra time off or additional pay for each day you work. Plus, we have other great benefits.
Apply Now!
If you are ready to take on a key role in our office's administrative success, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume outlining your qualifications and experience. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, we want you to start as soon as possible.
Have Questions?
Reach out to us if you have question. Contact Veronica Isacson, HR Manager, E-Mail: veronica.isacson@plasman.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29
