Office Coordinator
Yara Marine Technologies AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Yara Marine Technologies AB i Göteborg
Since 2010, Yara Marine Technologies has been at the forefront of maritime emissions reduction, working closely with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners in our effort to drive the change towards sustainable shipping. Today, Yara Marine offers a portfolio of green technologies, such as SOx scrubbers, fuel optimization systems, turnkey shore power solutions, and the cutting-edge, advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings. Yara Marine is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in Sweden, Poland, and China.
Do you want help us to promote a healthy planet for future generations? We are now looking for an Office Coordinator who will strengthen our office in Gothenburg.
Main responsibilities
The Office Coordinator plays a large part in making Yara Marine Technologies a great place to work. We always strive to create a positive and professional atmosphere, for both our colleagues and guests.
As an Office Coordinator, you will be responsible for managing a variety of day-to-day office tasks and ensuring a smooth operation of our workplace. A part of this role includes administrative responsibility for the office, such as ordering business cards, management of the security systems, coordinate food and beverage deliveries, purchasing of office equipment and furniture, as well as ensuring a pleasant working environment in the office. Other work tasks that are included are:
Contact point for office related requests and handling office contracts (rent, service etc.)
Assist the Operational Purchasing team with tasks such as placing orders and verifying order confirmations
Support the Master Data Administrator in the ERP system - SAP Business One
Take proactive measures to maintain the office areas in order (kitchen, lunch areas, conference rooms etc.)
Coordinate with external suppliers such as cleaning and facility services
Administer and maintain recycling stations and storage rooms
Work with our indirect logistics flow, such as office supplies, and handle mail and small shipments with our regular couriers
This position offers you an opportunity of professional growth and the potential to assume increased levels of responsibility, contingent upon you aspiration and preferences.
Background and skills
Previous experience from working in a similar role
Experience of working with contract management and purchasing
Fluent in English, both written and verbal
Personal qualities
To thrive in this position, you possess a commitment to maintaining order and organization in the workplace. You take ownership of your responsibilities, ensuring tasks are executed with precision and accountability. With a self-driven approach, you thrive in working independently, demonstrating initiative to tackle challenges and seize opportunities. Your ability to structure information and tasks enables efficient management of priorities and timely delivery of results. Furthermore, you embrace a collaborative and inclusive mindset and have a keen eye for details.
What we offer:
We offer an opportunity to be part of a market leading innovative global company in the forefront of green technology for ships. An open and inspiring environment where your energy will make a difference. We provide great potential for personal and professional development.
Yara Marine is committed to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We believe that creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do. Let's make the world a greener place!
We welcome your application as soon as possible; selection is done continuously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06
E-post: jobs@yaramarine.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Office Coordinator". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Yara Marine Technologies AB
(org.nr 556860-1321), https://yaramarine.com/
Mölndalsvägen 93 3TR (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
HR Coordinator
Alexandra Fahlström 0766101494 Jobbnummer
7947513