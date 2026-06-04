Office Cleaner - Part-Time Position (Immediate Start)
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Huddinge
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
A company in Stockholm is currently looking for an Office Cleaner for a part-time position with an immediate start. This role is ideal for someone who is reliable, detail-oriented, and enjoys practical work. If you have previous experience in office cleaning and are looking for a stable part-time opportunity, this could be the right role for you.
Location:Stockholm
Start Date:Immediate
Employment Period:Until September 30
Working Hours:Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM–9:30 PM (6.5 hours including a 30-minute break)
Responsibilities:
Cleaning offices and common areas.
Vacuuming, mopping, and cleaning various surfaces.
Emptying bins and replenishing consumables.
Cleaning kitchens, restrooms, and staff areas.
Ensuring a clean, safe, and pleasant working environment.
Requirements:
Previous experience in office cleaning or similar cleaning work.
Good communication skills in Swedish or English.
Ability to follow routines and instructions.
Good physical condition, as the role involves being active throughout the shift.
Your Profile:
Reliable and responsible.
Able to work independently.
Detail-oriented and efficient.
Service-minded with a positive attitude.
Flexible and able to adapt to changing needs.
What the Employer Offers:
Part-time employment with immediate start.
Fixed schedule, Monday–Friday.
Opportunity to work with a well-established employer in Stockholm.
A chance to further develop your experience within cleaning and service.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aimed at supporting the integration of newcomers from outside the EU/EEA into the Swedish labour market. Applicants who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
stockholm (visa karta
)
000 00 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Confidential Kontakt
Beredskapslyftet - info@beredskapslyftet.se Jobbnummer
9948482