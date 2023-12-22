O365 Specialist
Hookkoo AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
, Tierp
eller i hela Sverige
Description of the assignment
As an Specialist for O365 and Collaboration, you will join the Enterprise Digital department within Digital Development & Operations (DDO). We are in a journey, together as a global team, establishing The company in Europe and Globally with digital capabilities. The overall DDO vision is to be an innovator, a transformative leader, and an enabler for reaching our business objectives.
The area of Enterprise digital consists of several product areas which are: Collaboration, Big data, Cloud & Devops, Enterprise architecture, PMO, Information security and Service portfolio.
The O365 Specialist is responsible for collaborating with stakeholders to achieve highest possible business efficiency and satisfaction regarding use of O365 solutions and services. This role focuses on enhancing end-user productivity, providing training and support, and driving the successful adoption of O365 tools.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into effective solutions.
• Lead & support implementations of solutions & customize O365 services to align with organizational needs.
• Work closely with organizational stakeholders to manage change effectively, ensuring a smooth transition to new solutions and services
• Create and maintain documentation & knowledge for O365 solutions
• Gather feedback from end-users to identify areas for improvement and additional training needs.
• Provide advanced support for O365-related issues, collaborating with support teams and vendors as needed.
• Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of Office 365 adoption initiatives.
• Generate and analyze reports to assess user engagement and identify areas for improvement.
• Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend enhancements to the Office 365 environment.
Qualifications and skills required for the assignment
• M.Sc. Electrical, or Computer Engineering, or equivalent work experience
• Long experience in using O365 applications and guiding others to use these
• Deep understanding of O365 services, solutions and technologies
• Deep understanding of industry trends and strategies
• Strong knowledge of security and compliance considerations in Office 365.
• Knowledge of Devops culture, Agile processes and principles
• Certifications are highly desirable.
Personal attributes
You are the kind of person that thrives in an environment where everything is not set and gets inspired from defining and implementing solutions. You will work closely with business stakeholders, architects, developers, and other colleagues to ensure that information security risks are managed according to expectations. You are pragmatic, self-driven, curious, and flexible with a "we'll find a way"-attitude.
• Excellent communication skills
• Problem solving skills to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve technical issues effectively
• Proactive, self-starter and ability to manage multiple tasks effectively
• A team mindset and an outgoing personality with the ability to guide and inspire others. The team is located in Göteborg, Lindholmen but works with teams and stakeholders all over the world.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
O365 eco system Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8353066