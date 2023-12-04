NX Specialist with good Teamcenter knowledge
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Ludvika Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Ludvika
2023-12-04
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems. Are you looking for a new challenge in an exciting, high-tech environment?
Join Hitachi Energy as a NX Specialist where you support and train users in NX and Teamcenter, provide documentation and training materials. As an NX Specialist you will also be involved in projects and system upgrades, develop and maintain work processes. Everyone has different skills and competencies, and we are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with. You will be located in Ludvika for this position.
Your responsibilities
Responsible for supporting our global NX and Teamcenter users.
Responsible for application documentation, creation of guidelines and training material.
Support and maintain our 3D standard libraries in NX Reuse Library.
User license and access management, solving and managing support issues continuously.
Support and train our Global users and Power Users.
Reporting and collaborate with 3rd line support (Application Suppliers, ISIT etc.).
Arranging User and Power User meetings.
Your background
You have been working with NX at least for 5 years or more. You hold a deep knowledge of NX-application Modelling, assemblies, and drafting.
Have skills in the NX functionality Part Family and Reuse library and good knowledge in Teamcenter.
Knowledge from HVDC design and engineering is qualifying.
It's important that you communicate well at all levels of the organization and get your messages across in a logical and clear way.
You have a high level of integrity and dependability and can easily and professionally handle different types of personalities in a diverse and multicultural environment.
You are driven, self-motivated team player with great collaborative skills, you listen and evaluate ideas and communicate improvements and development opportunities.
Excellent communication skills in English, oral and written. Able to communicate in Swedish is considered as advantage.
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy. We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology. We value you as a person and believe in personal development. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than 19th of December 2023.
Recruiting Manager Bengt Gustafsson bengt.gustafsson@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, + 46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
This position is intended with placement in Ludvika. Ludvika municipal is a typical small Swedish city with 25 000 residents. We have all the services and attributes as the rest of Swedish society. Our slogan - Unique Ludvika, everything is close by to solving our everyday problems - no time spent on daily commuting. Nature is on the doorstep and many of us have an active outdoor life or are included in different activity organizations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8305218