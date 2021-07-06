NVH Engineer - Active Sound Experience - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
NVH Engineer - Active Sound Experience
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Our Offer
At Personal Driving Experience Centre department, we aim to create the world's most inspired and confident driving experience. Do you like to contribute to the next generation of outstanding premium cars from Volvo and Polestar? Then the role as NVH Engineer in our team Active Sound Experience is the place for you to prosper. Together with engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people.
What you'll do
Your main responsibility will be to develop Active Noise Cancellation tunings for all the affected powertrain variants and top hats. In order to do so, you will benchmark competitors and evaluate customer feedback. You will also document and compare the performance of Interactive Sound Quality (ISQ)/Audio systems against agreed targets with the supplier and determine appropriate levels of sound enhancement for all concerned top hats.
You will also assist the team in all deliveries related to sound cancellation and synthesis for both interior and exterior requirements and support in CAE investigations in the Audio domain.
You will work closely with many different areas, CAD engineers, cost concerned managers, purchasing, designers or customers. You need to combine many viewpoints and take all input into account when developing strategies. The performance aspect of Active Noise Cancellation is just one important point, but aspects such as sound quality, brand impression, marketing story, differentiation etc. are also very important aspects that need to be carefully considered.
Your Competence
We see that you have a university degree in the field of electronic engineering, computer science or acoustic engineering and experience from automotive and electronics engineering that provided you with thorough knowledge of audio signal processing, IIR, FIR filtering, time and frequency domain techniques, Ambisonics, VBAP, or similar.
Further, you have knowledge of powertrain sound quality as well as about interior noise and vibration measurement with PAK, Head Acoustics and Binaural Heads measurement systems. You will also need experience in system testing and measurements: Acoustic, electronic and/or various measurement standards.
Experience in Audio CAE evaluations will also be highly appreciated.
You - on a personal level
You share our passion for audio, quality and customers! You enjoy taking responsibility for many tasks at once and can independently plan, manage, and monitor your work towards a global goal.
You are thorough and analytical, both in terms of making correct judgments from measurements and when it comes to organizing a task and maintaining a schedule. You are comfortable summarizing and present the status of your work to different audiences. You are communicative and can easily adapt and communicate in terms best suited for the audience at hand. You are always ready to compromise, negotiate and find the correct balance between cost, performance, design considerations and other attributes.
You are above all a team player who puts the team goals and development first and enjoy sharing and educating as well as learning from your fellow team members.
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Welcome with your application by submitting your resume and cover letter via the link below no later than the 20 of August 2021, we will be out of office and not able to give any feedback before the last application date. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept any applications via email.
For questions regarding the position please contact acting David Lennström at david.lennstrom@volvocars.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process, contact senior recruiter sandra.viklund@volvocars.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5849939
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Our Offer
At Personal Driving Experience Centre department, we aim to create the world's most inspired and confident driving experience. Do you like to contribute to the next generation of outstanding premium cars from Volvo and Polestar? Then the role as NVH Engineer in our team Active Sound Experience is the place for you to prosper. Together with engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people.
What you'll do
Your main responsibility will be to develop Active Noise Cancellation tunings for all the affected powertrain variants and top hats. In order to do so, you will benchmark competitors and evaluate customer feedback. You will also document and compare the performance of Interactive Sound Quality (ISQ)/Audio systems against agreed targets with the supplier and determine appropriate levels of sound enhancement for all concerned top hats.
You will also assist the team in all deliveries related to sound cancellation and synthesis for both interior and exterior requirements and support in CAE investigations in the Audio domain.
You will work closely with many different areas, CAD engineers, cost concerned managers, purchasing, designers or customers. You need to combine many viewpoints and take all input into account when developing strategies. The performance aspect of Active Noise Cancellation is just one important point, but aspects such as sound quality, brand impression, marketing story, differentiation etc. are also very important aspects that need to be carefully considered.
Your Competence
We see that you have a university degree in the field of electronic engineering, computer science or acoustic engineering and experience from automotive and electronics engineering that provided you with thorough knowledge of audio signal processing, IIR, FIR filtering, time and frequency domain techniques, Ambisonics, VBAP, or similar.
Further, you have knowledge of powertrain sound quality as well as about interior noise and vibration measurement with PAK, Head Acoustics and Binaural Heads measurement systems. You will also need experience in system testing and measurements: Acoustic, electronic and/or various measurement standards.
Experience in Audio CAE evaluations will also be highly appreciated.
You - on a personal level
You share our passion for audio, quality and customers! You enjoy taking responsibility for many tasks at once and can independently plan, manage, and monitor your work towards a global goal.
You are thorough and analytical, both in terms of making correct judgments from measurements and when it comes to organizing a task and maintaining a schedule. You are comfortable summarizing and present the status of your work to different audiences. You are communicative and can easily adapt and communicate in terms best suited for the audience at hand. You are always ready to compromise, negotiate and find the correct balance between cost, performance, design considerations and other attributes.
You are above all a team player who puts the team goals and development first and enjoy sharing and educating as well as learning from your fellow team members.
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Welcome with your application by submitting your resume and cover letter via the link below no later than the 20 of August 2021, we will be out of office and not able to give any feedback before the last application date. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept any applications via email.
For questions regarding the position please contact acting David Lennström at david.lennstrom@volvocars.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process, contact senior recruiter sandra.viklund@volvocars.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5849939