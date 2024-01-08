NPI Project Manager
Meet a Group international AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Sundbyberg
2024-01-08
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Are you searching for a product company with innovative products that will give you strong career development? Would you like to work in a challenging environment ensuring quality in production, and to work with smart people with cutting edge technology? Then this position is for you!
What we are looking for
We are looking for a driven and well-educated NPI Project Manager to our headquarter in Sundbyberg. This role is an important link between Operations & Quality Team, R&D and production. You will get the opportunity to collaborate as well with our subsidiary in Netherlands. Since our production is fully outsourced, it will give you the opportunity to work with both international sub-suppliers and local developers and experts and ensure that the delivery is in line with Profoto expectations.
Key responsibilities
As the leading brand on our market, Profoto deliver world-class quality as it is central to our brands promise. You will be fully responsible for and work with both operational and strategic activities.
Some of your responsibilities:
Being the NPI Project Manager for production of new products all the way from product idea to volume production
Secure COGS and Quality of the products in production
Secure the timeline and ramp-up activities for production
Support the verification of products
Challenge and negotiate the cost of the suppliers.
This will be reached by:
Being part of internal and external project resources as well as our European and Asian partners resources to ensure Profoto's process is followed
Secure the implementation of the Engineering Change Order in production
Perform regular process audits at the supplier facilities
Contribute to the improvement of the industrialization & engineering change order processes
Support KPI development, follow-up and reporting on cost, yield and production capacity
Participate in Product Claim analysis before potential re-engineering of existing products
Lead/participate in Root Cause Analysis activities for any chosen identified failure.
Requirements
We expect that you have a good understanding of manufacturing processes and continuous improvement methods, as well as:
Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering, Machine Engineering, Product development or equivalent
Interested or experience in project management, stakeholder management and communication
Knowledge of production engineering management
Knowledge of manufacturing and/or quality management
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Speaking Dutch is a merit.
The right candidate is able to travel: 30-50 days/year, and has interest in manufacturing/development organization, or some electronics and mechanics assembly.
Your profile
You enjoy working in a dynamic, result driven and innovative environment. Moreover, you are skilled in influencing others to get things done. You can work either on process development level or hands-on when required. As we have operations in different parts of the world, we want you to be open minded and handle cross functional activities and cultures specificities. You are a team player who want to develop your project management, stakeholder management and problem-solving skills, and you have ambitious goals with your career.
Want to join Profoto - The Light Shaping Company?
If you feel you have what it takes to join our skilled team, please send an application with your CV, personal letter, and education records from university and high school. Apply as soon as possible as interviews will take place on a continuous basis.
What we offer
Innovation has secured our position as the leading choice for the world's best photographers. So, our culture is creative, entrepreneurial, forward thinking and agile. That's why we're looking for the very best and the very brightest to help make us better. Talented and driven people who are keen to enter a growing and fast-paced environment where responsibility is given early.
We are committed to growth and we want our people to grow with us. To achieve this we offer an ambitious, high quality and demanding culture where we value to have fun together as we build a world class company with a premium brand. We strongly believe and therefore offer our employees freedom and trust, coaching leadership and strong individual development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8374238