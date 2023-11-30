Norwegian-Speaking Customer Service Representative | Stockholm
2023-11-30
Would you like to be a part of our customer service team in Stockholm and assist our Norwegian-speaking customers in the best possible way? We are looking for a dedicated and communicative customer service representative who is passionate about providing world-class service. Seize the opportunity to advance your career with us!
In this role, you will be employed by Manpower but work on-site at our client's location in Stockholm.
Responsibilities:
As a Norwegian-speaking customer service representative at our client's, you will be responsible for handling incoming inquiries where the customer is dissatisfied with our client's products, services, or responses. Your responsibilities include providing professional and friendly service to our Norwegian-speaking customers. You will handle incoming calls and emails, resolve customer issues, and provide advice and support. You will become a crucial part of our team, contributing to ensuring high customer satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities:
* Registering, investigating, and managing inquiries received via phone, email, or regular mail.
* Liaising with workshops, product specialists, and call centers to resolve issues.
* Establishing and maintaining a good and comfortable customer relationship.
* Assessing reasonable compensation.
* Handling early warnings/risk assessments.
* Managing customer inquiries related to refunds and credits.
* Informing and assisting customers with warranty-related questions, complaints, or other types of inquiries/feedback.
* Assisting product specialists and product managers with information on older cases, requirements, and/or support matters.
* Translating texts for manuals, web pages, and other informational messages into the language of the country you represent.
Requirements:
As a Norwegian-speaking customer service representative, you need to be fluent in Norwegian, have experience in customer service, and be skilled in communication to build long-term and strong customer relationships. You also need to be attentive, detail-oriented, and have problem-solving abilities. Previous experience in a similar role is preferred. Education in customer service or a related field is a plus.
About the Client:
Our client is a global and well-known company offering a dynamic work environment and excellent development opportunities. We are looking for passionate individuals who want to be a part of our successful team and contribute to shaping the future. Do you want to be part of something big? Join us today!
Additional Information:
Feel free to submit your application by registering your CV. If you have any questions, please contact Consultant Manager Sofia Reideborn via email: sofia.reideborn@manpower.se
.
We are continuously reviewing applications and may fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate. Therefore, please submit your application as soon as possible.
About Manpower:
Manpower is Sweden's leading recruitment and staffing agency with tens of thousands of attractive employers across the country. With our extensive network, both locally and globally, we can offer a multitude of exciting job opportunities to help you build your career, both in the short and long term. You can apply for full-time positions or part-time jobs alongside your studies. Ersättning
