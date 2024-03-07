Nordics Financial Controller to a large, international company
Your role as a Financial Controller
You are responsible for group reporting, budgeting, enhancing governance and internal control to ensure adherence to global standards/processes, while continuously working to identify, improve, and optimize processes. You will work closely to the business and closely with various entities. To succeed in this role, you need to have an operational mindset and be the one challenging the current state. Another key success factor is your attention to detail and ability to drive the business forward to enhance business performance and profitability.
Your areas of responsibility include: Compile and present monthly reports and analyses to the management.
Support during the financial closing process.
Drive change and improvement initiatives.
Maintain close contact with various entities for comprehensive financial oversight and support.
Strong involvement in budget process and lead Nordics process
Drive ad hoc based investigation, analysis, and presentations to stakeholders across the organization.
Who are we looking for?
To succeed in the role as a Financial Controller, we expect strong numerical aptitude, self-drive, and organizational skills. Additionally, we value your strong communication abilities across all levels of the company. You work independently, methodically, possess an analytical mindset, coupled with a hands-on approach. Moreover, we believe you are adept at engaging others, fostering a 'can-do' attitude, and have a willingness to tackle challenges. Strong stakeholder management skills are essential for effective communication, collaboration and alignment with diverse interests and objectives.
Your qualifications Around 4 years of experience in accounting and/or controlling.
Experience working at a large international company.
Excellent communication skills.
Proficiency in both spoken and written English (Swedish is a plus).
Great excel skills.
Experience in accounting/auditing is a plus
Practical details:
Start: According to agreement
Extent: Full-time position
Location: Stockholm, Sätra
Reporting line: Head of Controlling, Accounting Risk Nordics
