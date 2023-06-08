Nordic Senior Sales Manager - Kumho Tire Nordics and Baltics

Dina arbetsuppgifter
Are you ready to be part of a leading global tire manufacturer and drive sales in the Nordic and Baltic market? Kumho Tires is seeking a results-driven and experienced Senior Sales Manager to enhance our presence and market share in the Nordic and Baltic region. With our reputation for innovation and high-quality products, you have the opportunity to shape and influence the future of our company in a dynamic and exciting work environment.
Your responsibilities:
• Build strong and long-lasting relationships with distributors in the Nordics/Baltics
• Conduct thorough market analysis for the Nordic and Baltic market to identify sales opportunities, competitors, customer needs, and trends within the automotive industry.
• Develop and implement a strategic sales plan to strengthen Kumho Tires' presence and market share.
• Recruit, train, and lead a successful team to achieve individual targets and contribute to the company's overall success.
• Monitor sales budget and analyze sales data to report results to managing director.
• Collaborate with the European marketing team to develop and implement effective marketing strategies and campaigns.
Din Profil
Qualifications and experience:
• Minimum of 5 years documented success in sales and sales management within the automotive industry, with a strong focus on the tire sector.
• Proven experience in driving successful sales and market share in the Nordic market. Strong ability to build and maintain strong relationships with customers and partners.
• Leadership skills and the ability to inspire and lead a successful team.
• Deep knowledge of automotive industry trends and market developments, with the ability to identify and exploit new business opportunities.
• Excellent communication and negotiation skills in both Swedish and English, enabling smooth internal and external collaboration.
• Location for this position is Stockholm County.Om företaget
Kumho Tires is an international player in the automotive industry with a strong global presence in over 180 countries. Headquartered in South Korea, our company is known for manufacturing and distributing tires with superior performance, safety, and durability for passenger cars, trucks, SUVs, buses, and motorsports. We strive to meet customers' specific needs and requirements through innovative technology and a passion for delivering the best products in the market.
As a Senior Sales Manager, you will face exciting challenges, including establishing Kumho Tires as a prominent brand in the Nordic market and competing with established brands. You will need to adapt our products to Nordic preferences and build strong relationships with distributors. Additionally, you will lead efforts to develop and implement effective marketing strategies to increase awareness of Kumho Tires and build the brand in the region.
If you are a passionate and experienced sales manager with a strong drive to succeed in the automotive industry, then this role could be your next big challenge. Kumho Tires offers a dynamic work environment where you will be a key player in shaping and driving sales in the Nordic and Baltic market. We provide challenging projects, opportunities for professional development, and a platform to influence the future of our company.
Apply today and become part of the Kumho Tires team that takes us to new heights in the Nordic market!
