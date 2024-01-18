Nordic Sales Assistant
2024-01-18
Job role and responsibilities:
• Collect customer information and perform sales data analysis.
• Proceed orders and perform daily communication with clients.
• Tracking the daily sales operation on the order flow.
• Assist the finance department with financial notes and payment.
• Assist administration and local sales staff in other related tasks.
Desired Skills and Experience:
• Educational background (study or training) in Economics or Science or other related fields.
• Fluent in Chinese and English both in verbal and writing.
• Previous working experience in customer service or sales support would be a plus.
• Data-sensitive, with a strong learning ability.
• Proficiency in MS-Office software, with special emphasis on Excel or other data analysis software.
• Excellent team communication and consulting skills.
We offer:
Today we're at the second stage of entrepreneurial period by expanding channel and portfolio. In return for your talent and effort, we pay a good salary and offer attractive benefits, which may include, but not limited to:
• Competitive salary package.
• Pleasant, young, and international working environment.
• Platform to study networking, consumer electronics markets.
• Healthy work-life balance.
• Career opportunities.
Other information:
• Place of work: hybrid of remote and office, the latter is located at Nacka.
• Hiring date: as soon as possible.
• Language: Chinese, English. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Minnovation International AB (org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.se/
Ryan Zhang ryan.zhang@minnov.se
8403314