Nordic Sales Assistant

Minnovation International AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2024-01-18


Job role and responsibilities:

• Collect customer information and perform sales data analysis.
• Proceed orders and perform daily communication with clients.
• Tracking the daily sales operation on the order flow.
• Assist the finance department with financial notes and payment.
• Assist administration and local sales staff in other related tasks.

Desired Skills and Experience:

• Educational background (study or training) in Economics or Science or other related fields.
• Fluent in Chinese and English both in verbal and writing.
• Previous working experience in customer service or sales support would be a plus.
• Data-sensitive, with a strong learning ability.
• Proficiency in MS-Office software, with special emphasis on Excel or other data analysis software.
• Excellent team communication and consulting skills.

We offer:

Today we're at the second stage of entrepreneurial period by expanding channel and portfolio. In return for your talent and effort, we pay a good salary and offer attractive benefits, which may include, but not limited to:

• Competitive salary package.
• Pleasant, young, and international working environment.
• Platform to study networking, consumer electronics markets.
• Healthy work-life balance.
• Career opportunities.

Other information:

• Place of work: hybrid of remote and office, the latter is located at Nacka.
• Hiring date: as soon as possible.

• Language: Chinese, English.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Minnovation International AB (org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.se/

Kontakt
Ryan Zhang
ryan.zhang@minnov.se

Jobbnummer
8403314

