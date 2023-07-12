Nordic Marketing Coordinator (Malmö area)
2023-07-12
Position: Nordic Marketing Coordinator (reporting to Nordic Category Manager)
Location: Malmö area, Sweden
Exeltis is part of the Spanish pharmaceutical group, Insud Pharma, which has a track record of over 45 years and a team of 6,000 professionals worldwide. Exeltis is a leader in the field of Women's Health. It researches, innovates, and creates new treatments and devices to improve the health and wellbeing of women all over the world. Exeltis Sverige AB promotes a portfolio of women healthcare products (mainly prescription drugs) in all Nordic countries. Leader in its segment, Exeltis Sverige AB is now recruiting a Nordic Marketing Coordinator to support its growth and ambition.
Responsibilities:
• Support and coordinate activities and projects for Exeltis Nordic product portfolio
• Coordinate and support events, exhibitions and scientific meetings in the Nordic region.
• Responsible for coordination and production of promotional materials (including proof reading, archiving etc).
• Responsible for Exeltis digital projects such as webpages, social media and webinars
• Responsible for in market data reporting and analysis
• Support Nordic Category Manager in daily work and various projects.
At the Exeltis office, in the Malmö area, you will support in all marketing related activities such as events, communication, project management, production etc.
You are curious and enjoy managing various tasks and work effectively and structured. In the operative role as Nordic Marketing Coordinator you execute your tasks, aiming for highest quality, and with attention to detail. You are solution-oriented and take responsibility for your projects within the team.
With us you will get the possibility to be a part of a fast-growing dynamic company with an international dimension. You will get the possibility to develop in your role and be a part of an exciting journey.
Profile:
• University degree marketing and/or communication/economics/digital.
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
Office-package - experienced.
Medical experience or experience from the pharmaceutical industry is a plus.
Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously.
Clear and articulate in communication.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
