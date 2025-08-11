Nordic Customer Relations Manager Merchandising (Interim)
Location: Any Nordic capital city (Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen)
Duration: Temporary position, 12-18 months
Start date: By agreement, autumn 2025
Retail24 is seeking an experienced and driven professional to join our team as the Nordic Customer Relations Manager Merchandising. This is an interim position, covering for a team member who is stepping into another key role within the company.
About the Role
As Nordic Customer Relations Manager Merchandising, you will be responsible for leading and developing our CRM Merchandising team across the Nordic region. You will work closely with clients and internal stakeholders to ensure the highest standards of service, drive customer engagement, and deliver on our commercial goals.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead, coach, and support the Nordic CRM Merchandising team to achieve set targets and KPIs.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients and partners across the region.
• Develop and implement strategies to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize merchandising processes and solutions.
• Monitor market trends and identify new business opportunities.
• Ensure effective communication and reporting to management and stakeholders.
Qualifications
• Proven experience in customer relations, merchandising, or a similar role, preferably in an FMCG or retail environment.
• Strong leadership and team management skills.
• Excellent communication and relationship-building abilities.
• Analytical mindset with a focus on results and continuous improvement.
• Fluent in English and at least one Nordic language (Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, or Finnish).
• Ability to travel within the Nordic region as required.
What We Offer
• A dynamic and collaborative work environment in a leading Nordic company.
• The opportunity to make a real impact and contribute to our continued growth.
• Competitive compensation and benefits.
• A temporary position with the possibility to further develop your skills and network.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about customer relations and merchandising, and ready to take on a new challenge, we would love to hear from you! Please submit your CV and a short cover letter via our career portal.
