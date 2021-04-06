Nordic Channel Marketing Lead Tv To Samsung In Kista - JobBusters AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos JobBusters AB

JobBusters AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-062021-04-06You have minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in marketingYou have experience from working with retailers (trade marketing or channel/customer marketing roles)You have experience in planning and executing marketing activities and campaignsYou have experience from working with and managing external agenciesYou are fluent in English and Swedish, both written and verbal.Company DescriptionEverything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.You will be placed in their Nordic headquarter in Kista.Job DescriptionAs a Nordic Channel Marketing Lead you are a highly important part of the wider marketing team, working with a 360-degree mindset. Your most important job is to take Samsung's marketing strategy and turn it in to opportunities and activities with their retailers and customers.You are driven by the wish to maximize impact of all their campaigns, ensuring they are leading the visibility and collaboration with retailers. You thrive on turning strategy in to action, maximizing digital presence and together with the marketing team ensure all products within the Samsung TV range are seen and communicated in the right way.You will be working closely with their KAM/Sales Management for selected customers and understanding their business and the needs of their customers is crucial. Sales are at the essence of everything they do, and they believe in sales and marketing being a tight knit team.Your key accountabilities:In alignment with overall marketing direction, set the strategy for your accounts to maximize impact as part of the 360 funnelsImplement and drive the marketing plan together with retails and KAMsIntegrate and engage Samsung and our offers in every Customer > Shopper touch pointDeliver best in class digital experience with the retailersSet up and deliver digital engagement, campaigns and presenceAnalyze campaign performance and drive learnings to grow further with the retailersDeliver customer sell-out growth in value and growth of in-house share (online and offline)Maximize Samsung share of voice in Customer advertisingCreate, negotiate and execute sell-out activities related to sell-in commitments for TV secured by the Nordic KAM.Understand the business strategy for your dedicated customers with the ability to adapt our offers to their core target audience and shopper strategiesTogether with the full Marketing team, secure optimal investment and mix of activations for given product groups and customersFull budget ownership of all channel activities in the NordicsPersonal qualitiesAs a person, you are a creative problem-solver with a natural drive to see solutions instead of problems. You have strong self-leadership and ability to take own initiatives and drive implementation. You are a team player who sees the value of winning together and strong collaboration skills and inter-culturally savvy.Admission and ApplicationFull time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until April 2023, with possible extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client. Submit your application today, as interviews are ongoing.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Visstid, mer än 6 månaderFast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06Jobbusters AB5672219